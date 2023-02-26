These Siri Tips Can Help Keep You Off Your Phone While Driving

If there is a crucial time when you shouldn't be actively using your smartphone in hand, it's when you're driving a motorized vehicle. In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, using a hand-held mobile phone while driving is banned in several states — especially text-messaging, which is banned in every state. If you really need to use certain services on your phone, you need to rig it so you can use it hands-free while driving.

In general, iPhones are easy to use in the car, thanks to Siri and the CarPlay feature. Apple's virtual assistant lets you accomplish tasks on your iPhone via voice controls, without needing to have your attention focused on the device screen. Although it's not advisable to do things on your phone that would require you to take your eyes off the road for a prolonged period, there are certain apps that may be necessary for you to access while traveling, like navigation.

If you have an iPhone and a car that supports CarPlay, or is equipped with a system that lets you control any mobile phone hands-free, you can do a number of useful things through Siri.