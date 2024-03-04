5 Things You Need To Look For When Buying A Camera Lens

Digital cameras have unlocked a landscape for capturing memories, and although smartphones have been getting increasingly good at taking photos and videos, there is still a healthy market for DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) enthusiasts. Popular offerings from Canon, Sony, and Nikon are available at every price tier, making professional photography and videography accessible to everyone.

Unfortunately, most people purchase their very first digital camera and are content with the supplied accessories — among which the lens is the most important. To bring the retail prices down, camera manufacturers ship versatile, yet basic lenses, usually referred to as the "kit" lens. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with using a kit lens, your camera's body is capable of outputting much more.

Options are seemingly endless when you start looking for extra essential lenses for your camera. Some are small in size, while others resemble a literal telescope — and it isn't uncommon to find official listings of lenses that are more expensive than the camera itself. In this sea of optics, there are certain things to be sure of before buying new eyes for your camera, and we're here with five of the most important considerations you should make.