5 Handy Uses For Your Camera's USB-C Port

Whether you have a compact or mirrorless camera or even a DSLR, it likely has a USB port where you can plug it into your computer or other devices, especially if it's a somewhat new model. You usually find it under a protective flap on the side or bottom of your device, but most people ignore it, especially if they don't explore the gear that much. After all, you can typically charge your camera's battery with the included charger and transfer photos from its memory card to your computer using a card reader or through a wireless connection.

However, the USB port on your camera actually gives it superpowers, so you shouldn't ignore it. It can do everything from saving you when you forget a crucial accessories, especially when you're traveling, to turning your camera into an important part of a streaming setup. I've used all these features on the various cameras that I've owned over the years. However, you should note that USB-C port capabilities will vary between different cameras, so you should check your manual to know what yours can do. Nevertheless, these are some of the things that you can achieve with the USB port on your camera, especially if you have a fairly recent model.