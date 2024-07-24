5 Of The Best Tripods For Your DSLR Or Mirrorless Camera
Photography isn't always just about the camera. You have to consider other equipment like lenses, flashes, and light modifiers if you want to level up your photography skills. The right camera gear will help you achieve your artistic vision if you know how to use them properly.
One of the basic things that many photographers, both beginners and professionals, need is a good tripod. Although buying a stand that will help keep your camera steady doesn't feel like such a hard decision, you'll soon find yourself scratching your head when you see all the options available on the market.
To help you pick the right one for your needs, we looked at some of the best tripods and chose five that we'd put in our camera kit. We selected these tripods based on a combination of user feedback, professional reviews, and my actual experience with the recommended brands. We also picked one tripod for every budget, so whether you're sticking to a budget or you're willing to get the best that money can buy, we have a tripod for you. If you want to know more details on how and why we selected these tripods, you can check out our methodology section at the end of our list.
Peak Design Travel Tripod
Peak Design is the company behind the iconic Peak Design clip-on camera straps, and they also make ultra-light travel tripods. The Peak Design Travel Tripod can hit a maximum height of 51.6 inches (131 cm) or 60.2 inches (153 cm) with the center column raised, but it still folds down to 15.2 inches (38.5 cm) — just slightly longer than a standard ruler.
It's also available in two materials. The Peak Design Travel Tripod (Aluminum) weighs 3.44 pounds (1.56 kg) and costs $379.95, but if you're willing to spend $220 more, you can choose the Peak Design Travel Tripod (Carbon Fiber) which is about 10 ounces (270 grams) lighter. But whichever model you choose, the Peak Design Travel Tripod will fold into a 3.125-inch (7.9-cm) cylinder, making it narrower than some water tumblers.
The Peak Design Travel Tripod has a maximum weight capacity of 20 pounds (9.1 kg), meaning it can easily accommodate pro setups, like the medium-format Fujifilm GFX 100S II with a 500mm lens. It also comes with a mobile mount, allowing you to use it for your phone if you don't want to take out your main camera to capture a scene.
Libor Vaicenbacher of Photography Life gave the Peak Design Travel Tripod (Carbon Fiber) a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5. It aces everything in features, build quality, and size and weight. It loses points because the included "reverse ball head" limits shooting vertical photos and panoramas, and it loses additional points because of its exorbitant price. But if you have the budget and want something to take with you on your travels, this is the tripod for you.
Benro Rhino 24C Carbon Fiber Two Series Tripod/Monopod
The Benro Rhino 24C Carbon Fiber Two Series Tripod/Monopod falls in the middle of the Rhino lineup between the One Series and Three Series. Although this tripod is light enough for travel, it can still go up to 66.33 inches (168.5 cm), making it the tallest tripod on this list. Aside from its size, it has different leg angle settings and easily locks to the position you choose, not just at preset leg angles like many other tripods have.
When you're done, the tripod folds down to around 22 inches (56 cm). It also weighs just 3.83 pounds (1.74 kg), making it an ideal solution for photographers who want to take it out into the field. It also has a 5.51-inch (14-cm) diameter when folded down, so you can easily slot it into your backpack.
You can use the included ball head to securely pan your camera, making it easier to take panoramic shots on the tripod. If you need stability but want something more portable, you can remove the center column and one of the legs and connect the two pieces together to convert it into a monopod — this will make it perfect if you have something like the Insta360 X4 in your camera kit.
The Benro Rhino supports almost 40 pounds (18 kg) of camera equipment. So putting on heavy equipment like long lenses won't be an issue. This could be the last tripod you'll ever need, even if you plan to get pro gear later. You can get it for $339.95 on Amazon, which is still pricey for a tripod, but is absolutely worth it with the features you get.
Kimberley Lane of Space.com loves this tripod for the same reasons: extreme versatility, tall height, and easily converts to a monopod. That's why she gave the tripod 5 out of 5 stars, and I totally agree with her verdict.
Manfrotto Element Traveller Small
We're often tempted to get the biggest possible tripod for those just-in-case moments, but we usually don't need such an overkill design. So, if you want to find a more reasonable tripod, price wise, but don't want to shortchange yourself on features, you should check out the Manfrotto Element Traveller Small.
This compact tripod goes up to 56.3 inches (143 cm) with the center column raised, but it still folds down to a little over 12.6 inches (32 cm), so packing it won't be an issue. It also weighs just 2.54 pounds (1.15 kg), meaning you don't have to break your back when lugging it around.
Like many photography-focused tripods, the Element Traveller comes with a ball head, making it easy to move your camera around when shooting. It also has an ARCA-type quick-release plate and can carry camera gear up to 8.8 pounds (4 kg). In addition to these features, it's available with four different color accents: black, blue, gray, and red, so you can choose one that fits your style.
One of the best things I like about the Manfrotto Element Traveller is that it only costs $144.99. And, at the time of writing, it's on sale at Amazon for $104. So, if you're looking for a relatively light tripod you can bring out into the field but still durable enough for studio work, you won't go wrong with the Element Traveller — plus it won't break the bank. I own another Manfrotto tripod that was from the 1990s, and I can attest to the build quality of its tripods. If you want a tripod that will last you decades, you won't go wrong with this brand.
Joby GorillaPod 1K Kit
Although the tripods we've listed so far can be used for traveling, they're still not as compact as the Joby GorillaPod 1K Kit. This little tripod uses a unique design that lets you wrap the legs around anything, so you can mount your camera in unexpected places for unique vantage points.
This light little kit weighs just under seven ounces (197 grams), but it only has a diminutive 10-inch or 25.6-cm length. But keep in mind you're only limited by the highest object that you can wrap the tripod around. Its 1-inch (2.5-cm) diameter means you can easily put it in your bag (or even in your pocket). Despite its size, it still comes with a 360-degree panning head that tilts up to 90 degrees, making it much easier to frame your shot while using the tripod.
The only downside with the GorillaPod is that it has a limited carrying capacity. You can only put on cameras that weigh up to 2.2 pounds (1 kg) before the head starts slipping. But if you have a mirrorless camera and its included kit lens, or a compact camera like the Fujifilm X100VI, you don't really need anything much more robust.
You can get the Joby GorillaPod 1K Kit for $59.95, but it's available on sale at the time of writing for just $33.99; this makes it one of the most affordable tripod options. This tripod has an Amazon customer rating of 4.5 out of 5, with many saying that its portability, versatility, grip, and price makes it the perfect solution for those who need a tripod for taking snapshots. It's also one of the best tripods for your smartphone. But if you're looking for a tripod for some serious photography work, you'll likely want to look at full-sized options.
Amazon Basics Lightweight Camera Tripod
Camera gear can get expensive, especially if you're looking for quality equipment that will last you a lifetime. However, that should not hinder you from starting your photography journey as there are many cheaper options available out there. For example, we have this list of affordable mirrorless cameras worth buying. While they may not have the latest and greatest features, you'll get started with the most important thing: taking pictures.
That's why I recommend the Amazon Basics Lightweight Camera Tripod if you just need something for family photos and don't want to spend a lot. This tripod is priced at $20.70, but it's on sale at the time of writing for $16.99.
The tripod has a maximum height of 50 inches (127 cm), but it will fold down to less than 17 inches (42.4 cm). It also just weighs less than 1.41 pounds (640 grams), but it can carry 4.4 pounds (nearly 2 kgs) of camera and lenses.
The Amazon Basics Lightweight Camera Tripod doesn't have a ball head, it has a cheap build, and it won't last as long as the other options we've listed above — but it gets the job done. Amazon customers gave it a rating of 4.5 out of 5, saying they like its portability and ease of use. However, you shouldn't rely on its sturdiness, but you're still getting a lot of tripod for just $20. So, if you're just starting out in photography, this should do the trick; just upgrade your tripod later when you have heavier gear.
Why I recommend these tripods
I recommended these tripods based on several factors, including price, features, durability, portability, and more. I also asked some of my current and former photography colleagues about their recommendations, plus I combed through user feedback and professional reviews to ensure that I didn't miss anything. However, before going out and buying the most expensive tripod that you can fit in your budget, you should also consider the most important features your next tripod needs so that the tripod you get will fit your photography style.
I arranged this list by price and included options from both ends of the spectrum. Personally, I prefer the Manfrotto Element Traveller as it delivers the best balance between price and features. Aside from that, my old Manfrotto tripod was the most durable tripod that I've ever owned, but it also wasn't the most portable.