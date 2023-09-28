5 Of The Best Tripods For Your Android Phone, Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Tripods have two main jobs — providing sturdy footing, and keeping their payload safe. To achieve this, a certain level of quality is necessary. In other words, buying the cheapest thing you can find on Amazon could result in nothing but some blurred photos and a smashed phone.
Luckily, there are a few trusted brands in the business that make figuring out the best tripod for your Android phone a lot easier, no matter what your budget is. From impossibly tiny portable options to mini professional rigs, there's a tripod for every situation imaginable.
To pinpoint the best option for you, make sure to get your priorities in order. Do you care more about portability, or about being able to mount your phone on a range of different surfaces? Will you be focusing on static shots with professional camera panning, or will you be filming yourself while walking? These top five picks all cater to different jobs and purposes, but there's no one tripod that can do it all.
We'll break down these popular offerings so you know exactly what they can and can't do, and which one will work best for your photography ambitions.
5. Pocket Tripod - For ultimate portability
The Pocket Tripod is designed to help you make the most of impromptu filming and photography opportunities. It's a fold-out tripod that comes in the shape and size of a credit card, so it can fit anywhere from a wallet to a pocket or any sized bag. The clever contraption, once twisted and folded into shape, holds your phone at whatever angle you need in portrait or landscape mode. It can't do anything about height, though, so you'll have to find an appropriately sized surface for it to sit on.
You can fit the tripod with adapters to snuggly hold different-sized phones, and you can even search the site to see what size is recommended for the phone and case you use. For example, a Samsung Galaxy F14 with no case requires the eight-millimeter size, or with a slim case, the 9.5-millimeter size. If you want to use the tripod with multiple devices or you regularly change your case, you can order the Universal Kit, which comes with adaptors in multiple sizes.
The Pocket Tripod has soft contact points to make sure your phone, screen protector, and case all stay scratch-free, and it comes with a lifetime warranty. The brand also offers a Bluetooth remote so you can snap shots from a distance. You can find the product on the official site or on Amazon for around $35-$40.
4. Manfrotto Mini Tripod - For compact stability
The Manfrotto is a small, sturdy, and simple tripod that allows you to position your phone on various surfaces and adjust the angle. The universal smartphone clamp securely holds phones up to 8.4 centimeters (3.2 inches) wide, and the rubber contact points make sure no scratches happen. To film in portrait mode, you'll need to clamp the phone horizontally and use the ball head to adjust the angle to portrait.
The ball head can be locked in place with a simple button press, making sure the phone stays in the position you choose. This can help shorten setup and adjustment times compared to models that use a knob to manually loosen and tighten the ball head. When it's not acting as a tripod, the Manfrotto can instead work as a grip so you can film easily and achieve more stable shots.
The legs of the tripod are a fixed length and shape, so it'll need to be placed on a surface at the correct height. The smartphone clamp also comes with a 1/4-inch screw so you can attach accessories such as microphones or lights to enhance your filming.
When closed, the product is 7.28 inches long and fits easily into a bag or even a deep pocket — and at just 170 grams, it's unlikely to weigh you down. You can find the product on Amazon for around $45.
3. Joby GripTight GorillaPod - For mounting flexibility
GorillaPod tripods are known for their flexible legs that can wrap around objects, so you can mount your camera just about anywhere. It can hang upside down from a tree branch, or perch on top of a door — whatever you need. The rubber feet also help maximize stability on any kind of surface.
This model pairs the flexible tripod legs with a pan & tilt head that allows you to achieve smooth and fluid camera movement while filming. The pan arm lets you control movement with accuracy, while the lock can make sure everything stays put when you're doing a static shot. This kind of mount is often limited to camera tripods, but this product is specially made for smartphones.
The universal phone clamp can accommodate phones from 56 to 91 millimeters wide, both bare and in cases. The clamp also features a quick-switch rotation so you can film in portrait or landscape. The pan & tilt head isn't permanently attached to the tripod, so you can separate them and use the mount with any 1/4-inch tripod you want. If you close the legs, the tripod can help you out with taking selfies or provide a more stable way to film while walking.
The GorillaPod tripod is available both on the Joby online store and on Amazon for $50-$70.
2. Ulanzi RMT-01 Grip & Tripod - For multi-use versatility
The Ulanzi RMT-01 is a two-in-one tripod and selfie stick that can help you create a range of static and walking shots no matter where you are. The handle opens out into three sturdy tripod legs, so you can set your selfie stick-turned-tripod down on a range of surfaces. The extendable neck reaches 25.5 centimeters at full length, or 42 centimeters when you count the handle/legs and the head. The 180-degree ball head means you can adjust your phone to any angle and keep it there.
While in selfie stick mode, a wireless Bluetooth control set into the handle lets you snap a photo at the perfect moment, so you don't have to rely on timers. If you ever use it with a compatible camera, you can also use the buttons to control zoom.
The tripod doesn't come with a built-in smartphone clamp, so you can either buy one separately, or use one you already own if you have one. Ulanzi's universal smartphone clamp works with any phone between six centimeters and 8.8 centimeters in width, and holds them in place with a strong but gentle grip. It has a cold shoe mount on the top so you can attach compatible extras like lights and microphones.
When the handle is closed and the neck is contracted, the tripod is less than 16 centimeters long, and can easily fit in a pocket. You can find the RMT-01 on Amazon for around $50.
1. GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit - For professional quality
If you're interested in going all-out, the GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit is an easy way to buy everything you need to create well-lit content, with high-quality audio and professional-level shots. It's specially designed for use with smartphones, so it comes with a universal clamp for the classic flexible-legged GorillaPod tripod.
This clamp supports both landscape and portrait filming, so it can handle both high-quality YouTube content and quick TikTok shorts. The tripod also comes with two extra arms so you can attach the included Wavo Mobile Mic and Beamo Mini LED light. The microphone is lightweight, doesn't require a battery, and comes with a DeadCat cover to ensure quality audio even on windy days. It also includes a Rycote shock mount that absorbs movement and ensures your footsteps and other movements don't affect your audio.
The Mini Beamo LED is designed to create flattering lighting that's kind to flaws and skin tones, so you can look your best on the go. The brightness is adjustable up to 1,000 lumens, and runs for up to 100 minutes at 500 lumens. The Vlogging Kit also includes all the wires and adaptors you need to connect everything together and start filming right out of the box.
If you happen to already own lights and microphones, you can also buy the 3K Pro Rig tripod separately. This extensive kit can be purchased on Amazon for about $220.
Which should you buy?
While this is a ranked list, the truth is that any one of these products could be exactly what you're looking for. It all depends on what you want to film, where you want to film it, and how high-quality you want it to look.
If you just love taking photos of your daily life, and don't want to miss out on any opportunities because your phone doesn't have its own legs to stand on, the Pocket Tripod will easily fix that problem. It can always be on your person, and provide you with both well-angled photos and a handy way to hold your phone.
If you're looking for a proper tripod that actually has its titular three legs, then one of the Manfrotto, GorillaPod, or Ulanzi models will do the trick. Each has the core features you need to ensure your phone is safe and your shots are stable. The Manfrotto is the simplest and smallest of the three, the GorillaPod has flexible legs, and the Ulanzi also works as a wirelessly controlled selfie stick. Whichever feature suits your needs or tastes the most is the model for you.
Lastly, if you intend to share your creations with the world, the Joby Vlogging Kit is an easy and relatively inexpensive way to get started. Viewers won't settle for bad audio and wobbly shots in this day and age, so even as a newbie content creator, you need to reach the minimum standard of quality.