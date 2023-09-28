5 Of The Best Tripods For Your Android Phone, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tripods have two main jobs — providing sturdy footing, and keeping their payload safe. To achieve this, a certain level of quality is necessary. In other words, buying the cheapest thing you can find on Amazon could result in nothing but some blurred photos and a smashed phone.

Luckily, there are a few trusted brands in the business that make figuring out the best tripod for your Android phone a lot easier, no matter what your budget is. From impossibly tiny portable options to mini professional rigs, there's a tripod for every situation imaginable.

To pinpoint the best option for you, make sure to get your priorities in order. Do you care more about portability, or about being able to mount your phone on a range of different surfaces? Will you be focusing on static shots with professional camera panning, or will you be filming yourself while walking? These top five picks all cater to different jobs and purposes, but there's no one tripod that can do it all.

We'll break down these popular offerings so you know exactly what they can and can't do, and which one will work best for your photography ambitions.