Here's What DSLR Stands For (And Why These Cameras Are Still So Popular)

We've seen how the iPhone's camera has evolved over the years — starting with a single 2-megapixel sensor, to now sporting a triple camera setup capable of capturing wide, ultrawide, and telephoto shots. It's also true that with advancements in image optics and software processing, the smartphone we carry in our pockets is advanced enough to record high-quality videos and grab crisp, detailed images. Yet, there's a decent demand for dedicated digital cameras, like TikTok's favorite Fujifilm X100VI.

Though mirrorless cameras have proven to be a solid option for those looking for a compact yet powerful camera, the market for DSLRs is still alive and well. Some of the best DSLR cameras you can buy range from entry-level shooters like the Nikon D5600 to the Canon 1D-X Mark III, which is a full-frame shooter designed for professionals.

DSLR cameras are a great starting point if you're relatively new to the world of digital cameras and photography. With tactile buttons, interchangeable lenses, and hot-swappable batteries, a digital camera can offer a better hands-on shooting experience than a smartphone. If you've been considering picking one up, it may be insightful to know how a DSLR camera works — or what it even stands for.

