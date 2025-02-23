DJI RS 4 Mini Review: This Tiny Phone And Camera Gimbal Might Be The Best One Yet

At 890 grams (less than 2 pounds), the DJI RS 4 Mini is a much less taxing gimbal to handle than other gimbals I've used in the past. This is in part because you're not going to be using this gimbal with large, heavy camera setups like the Nikon Z8, but coming from my older 3.2 pound DJI Ronin S, the RS 4 Mini itself certainly feels remarkably lightweight. Shedding a pound or two makes a big difference during long film shoots, and in this way the RS 4 Mini alleviates a major barrier that's often caused me to leave my gimbal at home.

In terms of build quality and durability, the RS 4 Mini seems very nicely put together, and is made from quality materials. It's not water resistant, but since I had to test it in the middle of a particularly wild winter in the Pacific Northwest, I did end up taking it out into inclement conditions to grab some sample footage. The flakes of snow which got in under my umbrella to land on the gimbal didn't seem to do the RS 4 Mini any harm.

The RS 4 Mini has numerous controls, both for the gimbal and also to be used to control compatible cameras, either via Bluetooth or via a wired connection. Being able to adjust gimbal settings on a built-in touchscreen is really nice, rather than through an app such as is necessary with my old DJI Ronin S. Battery life in the RS 4 Mini is very good, allowing for up to 13 hours of use, and just 30 minutes of charging results in 5 hours worth of use.

