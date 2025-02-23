DJI RS 4 Mini Review: This Tiny Phone And Camera Gimbal Might Be The Best One Yet
Camera gimbals are a key part of many content creators' arsenal, and the DJI RS 4 Mini is an innovative new option that may well appeal to anyone needing to create dynamic, cinematic video with both dedicated cameras and smartphones. Combining quality of life upgrades, a small form factor, and the option of an advanced tracking module, there's a lot of attractive aspects to the RS 4 Mini.
I've experienced a long, turbulent history with gimbals. They offer great potential for capturing smooth, cinematic video footage with a relatively compact, easy to use setup at reasonably affordable cost. However, I've always found them to be somewhat frustrating to deal with, and the hassle of setting them up, packing them down, and dealing with all their little quirks means the old DJI Ronin gimbal I purchased many years ago never saw a ton of use. With the RS 4 Mini, I'm hopeful that DJI have cracked the code to create a gimbal that smooths over some of the headaches associated with these devices. DJI provided the RS 4 Mini for this review.
Stable footage without as much hassle
A big part of what can make gimbals so tedious to work with is locking and unlocking the motors. The RS 4 Mini solves this completely with automatic locking mechanisms that snap open when you power it on and clamp shut when you shut the RS 4 Mini down. Furthermore, it's easier to balance the various axes of the RS 4 Mini than with other gimbals I've used, and the onboard automatic calibration function works tremendously well unless you've done a really poor job with your manual balancing.
One key way the RS 4 Mini makes balancing easy is with a fine-tuning knob which allows you to dial in the location of the camera on the gimbal arm. Not having to deal with an imprecise slider and instead using a ratcheting mechanism with millimeter precision is a massive improvement.
Overall, the stabilization performance of the RS 4 was excellent, providing smooth footage even under fairly rigorous conditions. Neither this, nor any other 3-axis gimbal is a magic bullet for eliminating every bump or jostle in the same way something like the 4-axis gimbal of the DJI Ronin 4D can, but the RS 4 Mini does a pretty good job. I did find, though, that it offered better performance when used with a smartphone than with a larger, heavier camera.
Easier on the arm than other gimbals
At 890 grams (less than 2 pounds), the DJI RS 4 Mini is a much less taxing gimbal to handle than other gimbals I've used in the past. This is in part because you're not going to be using this gimbal with large, heavy camera setups like the Nikon Z8, but coming from my older 3.2 pound DJI Ronin S, the RS 4 Mini itself certainly feels remarkably lightweight. Shedding a pound or two makes a big difference during long film shoots, and in this way the RS 4 Mini alleviates a major barrier that's often caused me to leave my gimbal at home.
In terms of build quality and durability, the RS 4 Mini seems very nicely put together, and is made from quality materials. It's not water resistant, but since I had to test it in the middle of a particularly wild winter in the Pacific Northwest, I did end up taking it out into inclement conditions to grab some sample footage. The flakes of snow which got in under my umbrella to land on the gimbal didn't seem to do the RS 4 Mini any harm.
The RS 4 Mini has numerous controls, both for the gimbal and also to be used to control compatible cameras, either via Bluetooth or via a wired connection. Being able to adjust gimbal settings on a built-in touchscreen is really nice, rather than through an app such as is necessary with my old DJI Ronin S. Battery life in the RS 4 Mini is very good, allowing for up to 13 hours of use, and just 30 minutes of charging results in 5 hours worth of use.
Automatic subject tracking
The new DJI RS Intelligent Tracking Module launched alongside the RS 4 Mini enables DJI ActiveTrack. This allows the RS 4 Mini to reliably track subjects at up to 10 meters distance with or without a connection to the DJI Mimo app. This very much comes in handy when filming vlog style content, or when you need to grab an orbiting shot of a moving subject. While you can go through the Mimo app for greater control, all that's required to activate tracking is a single tap of the trigger to activate and lock-on ActiveTrack. I found this to work consistently with both people and animals. The tracking module clips on via a magnetic plate similar to the mechanism found in the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, and offers a similarly secure connection.
In addition to the DJI Mimo app, you can also use the DJI Ronin app to alter settings in the RS 4 Mini. Another accessory I found to be invaluable was the new DJI RS briefcase handle, which is smaller and lighter than the current DJI RS briefcase handle. It's highly adjustable, easy and secure to mount, and is seriously helpful by allowing a more secure grip at various angles.
Works with both cameras and smartphones
Whereas most gimbals are designed to work either with smartphones or standalone cameras, the RS 4 Mini is intended as something of a bridge between the two. Having this dual functionality in one device is really handy, and it's possible to vertically mount devices to capture portrait orientated video.
Small and lightweight cameras under 4.4 pounds will work with the RS 4 Mini. I tested it mainly with the OM System OM-3, as I happened to have that camera on loan from OM System at the time of testing. It turned out to be just about perfect to pair with the RS 4 Mini, though due to how new it was at the time it wasn't able to be controlled through the gimbal. Micro 4/3 cameras from OM System and Panasonic are excellent options to use with the RS 4 Mini. APS-C size cameras, such as the Nikon Z30, should also work with the RS 4 Mini, but even full frame cameras such as the Sony A7C and Sigma FP are small enough to work well with this gimbal.
Larger cameras may still function with the RS 4 Mini, but keep in mind that you'll also need a lens which fits within that 4.4 pound weight limit (combined with that camera). That gets tricky when you're talking about full frame glass, and I experienced great difficulty trying to balance my Nikon Z8 with the large Nikkor lenses I own for the system.
Attractive price point
With an MSRP starting at just $349, the DJI RS 4 Mini is significantly cheaper than its big brother, the non-mini DJI RS 4 which starts at $538 on Amazon. This makes the RS 4 Mini a great budget option for anyone wanting a gimbal capable of carrying a small mirrorless camera. If you're just interested in stabilizing a smartphone, then something like the Osmo Mobile 7/7P or Insta360 Flow 2 Pro is probably a better option, considering the smaller size and much lower price. However, given the option to use a smartphone with the RS 4 Mini, this gimbal does have an increased value as a multifunctional tool.
Of course, to get the most out of the RS 4 Mini you're going to want to spring for some extra accessories. DJI offers a combo bundle with the intelligent tracking module and briefcase handle for $459, which is what I used when testing the gimbal.
It's also worth noting that the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is available for $519 at BestBuy and offers a pocket-size gimbal stabilized all-in-one camera system. With a 1-inch sensor, it delivers really high quality footage, and is even easier to use than the RS 4 Mini. These are very different products, so they're not competing directly, but convenience and ease of use offered by the Pocket 3 make it a compelling alternative to picking up an RS 4 Mini to use with a camera or smartphone.
Conclusion
The DJI RS 4 Mini has a lot to recommend it. The budget-friendly starting point combined with its light weight and versatile compatibility with both smartphones and smaller cameras makes it certainly worth considering for many creators. For example, if you're just starting out and only filming with your smartphone, but you have plans to one day upgrade to a more serious dedicated camera, then the RS 4 Mini might be a sound investment. Alternatively, if you're someone who swaps between filming with a smartphone and a dedicated camera on the fly, and who creates a lot of vertical content, then this is certainly the gimbal for you.
Smartphone compatibility aside, I'm sure many solo filmmakers will appreciate the ease of use, automated tracking, long battery life, and relatively light weight of the RS 4 Mini. With that said, if you need to carry a heavier payload, you probably want to spring for the non-mini DJI RS 4 instead, and if you just want to film with a smartphone, then a much smaller, cheaper gimbal is a more pragmatic choice. Within its niche though, the DJI RS 4 Mini really does shine, and is easily one of the best camera gimbals I've personally ever used. Given the attractive starting price, it's easy to recommend.
The DJI RS 4 Mini is available from DJI's own online store starting at $349.