OM System OM-3 Review: A Retro-Style Camera With Few Compromises

The OM-3 doesn't just look great, it backs up its classic appearance with quality materials and construction that rival the old film cameras on which it's modeled. All that metal gives the camera a reassuring heft while not adding so much weight as to compromise it in terms of its overall portability.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

I really like the grip material OM Systems has used here, which is made to resemble the look and feel of leather. Despite the slim profile of the camera, it nonetheless seems surprisingly ergonomic to me, which is unexpected given my large hands and preference for cameras with beefy grips. The rear thumb rest certainly does a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to ergonomics here.

To go along with an alluring exterior, in terms of durability and weatherproofing the OM-3 carries on OM Systems high standard of creating cameras for any conditions. With freezing rain, snow, and bitterly cold temps in the midst of a Pacific Northwest winter, I certainly put the OM-3 to the test out in the field. With an IP53 rating, the OM-3 is resistant to dust and spraying water, so you don't need to worry about it so much on a trip to the beach, or on a wet day in the temperate rainforest.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

I found the fully articulating touchscreen to be bright and responsive. The electronic viewfinder isn't as high resolution as that found on the OM-1 Mark II, but I found no reason to complain about it. Overall, both displays on the OM-3 put in a more than acceptable performance. The OM-3 also only has a single SD card slot, unlike the OM-1 Mark II which features two SD card slots.