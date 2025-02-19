What Does OM System Stand For & What Was The Company Called In The Past?

For some people, the name OM System may not immediately ring a bell. However, it's actually a rebranded company, which used to have a more iconic name in the photography industry — Olympus. Founded in 1919, the company itself has had a storied history, most notably with its early innovations in the medical technology industry through producing microscopes, thermometers, and gastrocameras. Although he was initially a lawyer by profession, the company's founder, Takeshi Yamashita, was first tasked to pioneer the domestic microscope production in Japan. However, in the years that followed, the company made a name for itself in an unlikely industry: photography.

The company had many names, from Takachiho Seisakusho, Takachiho Optical Co., Ltd., to eventually Olympus Optical Co., Ltd. Named after Mt. Olympus, where the Greek gods dwelled, the company had trademarked the name long before it became the actual company name in 1949. Fifty years later, it dropped the world "Optical" from its name and became known as simply the Olympus Corporation.