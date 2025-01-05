Mirrorless Vs. Compact Camera: Which Camera Is Right For Your Type Of Use?

While smartphone cameras have certainly come a long way in terms of delivering beautiful photos and cinematic-quality videos, nothing can quite match the experience of using a device specifically designed to capture photos and videos. However, not all cameras are made equal, as you'll quickly find that cameras can differ wildly in terms of size, functionality, price, and more. Perhaps two of the best camera options for beginners are compact and mirrorless cameras.

If you're a beginner to the camera world, then you've likely heard these names tossed around more than a few times. Compact cameras, also commonly referred to as point-and-shoots, are primarily distinguished by their small size due to lacking the elaborate internal mirror systems of DSLRs, instead having light hit the sensor directly to capture the image. Mirrorless cameras combine many elements of both compact and DSLR cameras, coming in with way less bulk than DSLRs due to lacking a mirror system, while still giving users the ability to switch between different lenses.

With so many similarities between the two, it can seem tricky to pick between these economical camera options. Nevertheless, knowing which kind is best suited for your needs will go a long way into making your experience all the more rewarding. With over eight years of experience as a professional videographer, photographer, and multimedia editor, I have had a fair share of experience using these camera types and getting accustomed to the pros and cons of each. Based on my own knowledge and some additional research to boot, here is what to know before getting either a mirrorless or compact camera.

