Everything You Need To Know Before Buying A New Camera In 2024

Whether you've picked up photography as a hobby and are looking to purchase a camera, or you already own a camera but want to upgrade it, there's a lot you need to consider before making the purchase. Unlike in the past, cameras these days are a lot more than simple point-and-shoot devices. In fact, modern cameras are equipped with features and capabilities that every level of photographer, from the casual hobbyist to a professional, will find helpful.

From connectivity tools like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to stabilization features and video capabilities, newer cameras are designed to improve your user experience and enhance your creative output. However, all these advancements come at a cost, and you'll find that cameras these days cost almost as much as a high-end smartphone or even a brand-new laptop. Given this, you want to ensure you're making a well-thought-out decision before splurging on a camera.

To help you make an informed choice and select what type of camera to opt for (and whether you even really need a camera considering that modern smartphone cameras can be extremely powerful), we've put together a list of things you should take into account and know before you purchase a camera.