Tips And Tricks For Your DSLR Camera You Need To Know

The camera and photography industry is swiftly evolving. The same innovators that bring us the latest and greatest are also the swiftest and most unrelenting hand in determining those same cutting-edge developments obsolete. Canon alone, arguably the most prolific manufacturer in the field, cranked out at least one new model per quarter this year, and they're not done. The brand even announced in late 2021 that it's bringing the axe down on DSLR cameras altogether, bringing almost two-and-a-half decades of digital SLR development to a bitter end (via PetaPixel).

However, if you've been in photography for any longer than a couple of years, there's a good chance that a stockpile of DSLR accessories still sits in your armament. And in fact, just because there will be a day in the near future when factory-fresh DSLRs become extinct, that doesn't make starting off with a DSLR a senseless move for beginner photogs. Many DSLR models are absolute workhorses of a camera that will faithfully serve you for many, many years to come. Whether you're just opening up your first-ever camera kit or are just looking to refresh your DSLR know-how after falling complacent with a mirrorless model, here is a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about DSLRs: using them, maximizing them, and preserving their relevance long after their own makers deem them dead.