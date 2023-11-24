5 Hidden Google Pixel 8 Features Every User Should Know About

While there are a lot of common gestures available on your Google Pixel 8 that you should be familiar with if you've been using Pixel phones or Android devices in general — such as double-tapping your screen to zoom in on maps or images, long-pressing on the home screen to customize widgets, and swiping back on an app page to navigate to the previous or next page — there are also some hidden gestures on your Pixel 8 that you might not notice right away. Some of these gestures need manual activation and are not turned on by default for your Smartphone.

First off, check out your settings, then proceed to Display > Navigation mode > Gesture navigation settings. Once on this page, tap the small gear icon to the right of the Gesture navigation mode. Here, you can enable an option that allows you to summon your Google Assistant by swiping up from the bottom corner of your screen.

Plus, you can explore more gestures by going to your Settings app and then selecting System > Gestures. In this section, you'll find all the gestures for your Google Pixel 8 smartphone. Among these is the ability to customize quick taps on the back of your phone to initiate actions such as turning on the flashlight, taking screenshots, viewing recent apps, or even opening a specific application. However, it's advisable to keep this off, especially if you're used to fidgeting and tapping the back of your phone frequently.