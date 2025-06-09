The Cheapest Camera You Can Buy For Every Type In 2025
Cameras help us capture special moments so that they can be viewed later on or posted on social media. Earlier, one would have had to carry a dedicated camera to capture these memories in high quality. However, with modern-day smartphones, a specialized camera is no longer a necessity, but rather a luxury. Most smartphones take pictures that are good enough to be posted online. That said, there are certain scenarios where a dedicated camera proves to be particularly useful. No matter how advanced computational photography on smartphones gets, the power of physics ensures that bigger lenses and wider apertures almost always have the upper hand. If you decide to get a camera for those edge cases, and you're not going to use it regularly, you might want to consider getting a cheap camera that doesn't break the bank.
DSLR and mirrorless cameras can get quite pricey depending on the resolution, sensor, and other capabilities. That said, most features may not be useful to the average consumer, so, we decided to put together a list of the cheapest cameras you can buy for every type. From mirrorless cameras with a full-frame sensor to an action camera to record your adventures, we've covered them all. It's worth noting that the list strictly consists of the cheapest option in each category and not the best cameras money can buy. However, if you're looking for the cheapest option actually worth buying, we've mentioned that too for each category.
Cheapest Micro Four-Thirds camera: Olympus E-M10 Mark IV
Cameras with a Micro Four-Thirds lens system aren't as popular anymore, primarily due to the crop factor. APS-C and full-frame cameras have become more affordable, making good Micro Four-Thirds cameras increasingly rare to find. If you're still specifically looking for the cheapest one that you can find new, the Olympus E-M10 Mark IV on Amazon is the way to go. Despite not being a recent launch, the E-M10 Mark IV has some modern features that make it a good pick even in 2025. The 20MP live MOS sensor paired with the TruePic VIII image processor can shoot and record in 4K. The camera also has 5-axis in-body image stabilization, a feature that's not found easily even in some modern-day APS-C cameras from Sony and Canon.
Then, there's the 180-degree flip monitor, which allows you to use the camera for selfies and vlogging. Finally, there's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for sharing media wirelessly with your phone or computer. All of these features for under $600 make the Olympus E-M10 Mark IV worth it if you're an aspiring content creator. Just be mindful of the crop factor and pick lenses accordingly, and you'll be good to go. It's also extremely compact, so carrying it in your backpack when traveling is a breeze. Apart from creators, this is also a good camera for those who are just starting off with photography or want to dip their toes into the world of photography before jumping to a better camera.
Cheapest APS-C DSLR: Canon EOS Rebel T100
An APS-C camera has a much smaller crop factor compared to a Micro Four-Thirds camera system, so it's more advisable to opt for an APS-C camera if you plan on vlogging or recording yourself, since you get a wider field of view with the same lens. Surprisingly, an APS-C DSLR has trickled down in price quite a bit, to a point where the Canon EOS Rebel T100 is more affordable compared to the Olympus camera mentioned above. Moreover, it also comes with an 18-55-millimeter f/3.5-5.6 kit lens in the box for around $400, whereas the Olympus E-M10 will set you back close to $550 for just the body. Does that mean the Canon T100 is better, and that you should instantly opt for it? Not necessarily. In fact, the Olympus E-M10 trumps this offering from Canon in several departments.
For instance, the Canon Rebel T100 can only record videos at 1080p, whereas the Olympus can do 4K. The resolution of the sensor is also slightly lower at 18MP. Apart from this, the biggest deal breaker for those who want a camera to record themselves is the lack of a swiveling screen on the Canon EOS Rebel T100. The fixed screen means you cannot frame yourself before hitting record. However, if you're strictly focused on photography, the Rebel T100 is a good, cheap APS-C DSLR that can click some great photos — especially at the given price point.
Cheapest ASP-C mirrorless camera: Canon EOS R100
Mirrorless cameras are much more compact and lightweight compared to their DSLR counterparts. That's the case with the Canon EOS R100 as well. The R100 is a modern APS-C mirrorless camera with a 24.1 Megapixel CMOS sensor and Canon's RF lens mounting system. It can shoot 4K videos, which makes it a good option for those who want to get started with content creation. However, it still doesn't get a swiveling display, which is a bummer. It makes up for it by allowing you to shoot videos at 120 FPS when shooting at 1080p. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities enable you to connect the camera to your smartphone for seamless media transfer.
If you decide to buy the Canon EOS R100, consider opting for just the body to save money. Then, pick up a better lens than the one Canon would include if you got the entire kit. A 35-millimeter or 50-millimeter prime lens is a good starting point. We recommend the Canon EOS R100 for those who are focused primarily on photography, but videographers who are going to be behind the camera all the time can also consider it. Frequent travelers may prefer this option over other cameras in this price segment due to its compact and lightweight form factor. Given that this is the cheapest APS-C mirrorless camera money can buy, and one with a swivel screen will run you a couple of hundred dollars more, the compromises aren't that big of a deal.
Cheapest full-frame DSLR: Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Purely from a price perspective, the Canon EOS 5D Mark II is the cheapest full-frame DSLR money can buy. At just above $1,000, the 5D Mark II offers a 21.1MP CMOS sensor with Canon's DIGIC 4 processor. While the camera can capture some stunning photos, videos are limited to 1080p since the camera is quite dated at this point. Moreover, the frame rate is also capped at 30 FPS, which is rather poor for 2025 standards. The saving grace for the Canon 5D II is that, since it's a full-frame DSLR, there's no cropping involved, and Canon's EF mount sensors are easy to find and affordable. While this may be the cheapest full-frame camera available, we wouldn't recommend buying it in 2025 due to the mentioned shortcomings.
Instead, if you can stretch your budget ever so slightly by a hundred bucks, you can get the Canon EOS 6D with the 24-105-millimeter lens. It has a 20.2MP sensor, which may seem smaller, but the slight difference in resolution doesn't really matter. The 6D also cannot shoot videos in 4K, so you're stuck with 1080p regardless of your choice. However, the 6D features modern connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, which allow you to sync media wirelessly between your phone and the camera. Note that neither of these cameras is recommended for purchase in 2025. If you're looking for a budget full-frame camera, mirrorless options will turn out to be cheaper, as you'll see in the following product.
Cheapest full-frame mirrorless camera: Canon EOS RP
About 40% of this list is populated by Canon cameras, which goes to show that the brand has a lot of affordable offerings in each segment. The brand takes the crown yet again of being the manufacturer of the cheapest full-frame camera — this time, though, it's a mirrorless option. The Canon EOS RP — at just $799 for the body — is the cheapest full-frame camera you can buy brand new, period. Moreover, it's a mirrorless camera, which makes it much more durable compared to the full-frame DSLRs previously mentioned since there's no physical shutter. This also makes it extremely compact and lightweight. It has a 26.2MP CMOS sensor coupled with Canon's DIGIC 8 ISP, which combines to produce high-quality images.
This is a much more recent launch from Canon compared to the 5D or 6D mentioned above, offering modern features such as 4K video recording, extremely fast autofocus, and a software suite that enables you to use the camera as a webcam with your PC. All you content creators out there — the EOS RP finally gets a swivel display, so you can frame yourself when vlogging or recording a shot of yourself in a studio. This is one of the few cameras on this list that we can wholeheartedly recommend despite it being the cheapest option in its segment. If you're looking to get your first camera, this is an excellent choice for the price.
Cheapest point-and-shoot camera: Ccylez kids' digital camera
Point-and-shoot cameras have, by and large, been replaced by smartphones in the modern day. Most new smartphones arguably have better cameras than digital cameras from a few years ago, so it may not make sense to invest in an expensive point-and-shoot camera. If you're looking for the absolute cheapest one that you can get, Ccylez kids' digital camera tops the list. It's a basic digital camera specifically made for kids, which is evident when you look at it for the first time. Since it's a children's camera, it doesn't have any bells and whistles that you would expect from a high-tech gadget. The sensor is an 8MP unit, and there's a 400mAh battery that can be charged via the supplied cable.
There's a screen on the back, along with a viewfinder to frame and click pictures. The buttons on the side can be used to adjust parameters like screen brightness. If your kids are going on vacation with their friends, and you don't want to hand them a phone or an expensive camera to capture memories, this is the perfect gadget since it only costs $8. In case you're looking for a more serious option for adults who click usable pictures without breaking the bank, the Kodak Pixpro is a decent point-and-shoot camera for under $100.
Cheapest action camera: Rosvola action camera
Action cameras are a great way to capture first-person PoV footage when performing adventurous activities or playing sports. One of the most popular brands that comes to mind when speaking of action cameras is, of course, GoPro. However, cameras from the brand are among the best action cameras you can buy, which means they're quite expensive. Thankfully, there are several affordable alternatives available — the cheapest one being the Rosvola action camera. It's a tiny camera that features an SD card slot, a charging port, and two buttons on the top. Along with a camera sensor on the front, the Rosvola action cam also has six IR LEDs to aid with recording in the dark. This is a feature that's not even present on the GoPro Hero 13 Black! Does that mean you should purchase the camera over a sophisticated action cam from a reputable brand? Not necessarily.
For starters, the image quality is terrible. So even if you use it to record activities, you won't enjoy viewing them back. If you strictly need the cheapest option out there, you can give it a shot. However, if you're looking for a usable alternative to the GoPro that's also substantially lighter on your pockets, you can consider the Akaso EK7000. It comes with a bunch of mounts, is water-resistant, and records usable footage that you can share with friends and family or upload to social media.
Cheapest smartphone camera: Tuanzi XS11 mini smartphone
If you're reading this article, you almost certainly have a smartphone either in your hands or your pocket. Since modern-day smartphones have gotten so advanced, chances are that the phone you have also has a totally capable set of cameras on the rear. While you may want to use it to click photos and record videos at all times, you may also want a secondary phone with a camera that you can either give to your kid or have as a backup solely for taking photos. If you're looking to spend the bare minimum for a phone like that, the Tuanzi XS11 mini is the cheapest option. This is an Android phone that has a tiny form factor with a 2.5-inch screen. While it has three cameras on the rear, only one of them actually works — and it takes pretty bad photos. It's still good enough for kids, though. Even if they end up losing or breaking it, it's just $49 at the end of the day.
If you're serious about smartphone photography and want the cheapest phone that can click some pretty darn good photos, the Google Pixel 9a is your best bet. It's a solid mid-range smartphone that's going to set you back $500. The cameras are pretty much as good as the flagship Pixel smartphones, which means it's right up there at the top of the best camera phones pile.
Cheapest medium format camera: Holga 120N
If you're looking for a medium format camera, chances are that you are looking for a film camera like the Holga 120N. After all, a digital medium format camera is going to cost several thousand dollars — even if you're looking to get one that's used. The camera uses 120 medium format film, with two film masks for either 12 images of 6-by-6-centimeters size or 16 images with the dimensions being 6-by-4.5 centimeters. There are two aperture settings to pick from — f/11 for when it's sunny and f/8 for when it's cloudy. They are certainly extremely narrow by today's standards, but we're dealing with an old medium-format film camera here, so it's understandable.
There's a hot shoe adapter that can be used to mount additional accessories like a flash, along with a mount for a strap that makes it easy to carry the camera when traveling. The brand also includes a lens cap, which is rare for a cheap film camera like this one. If you're planning to do some serious photography with the Holga 120N, you will be pleased to know that the bottom of the camera has a standard tripod mount. The camera has a typical retro look that stands out and is surely going to turn heads if you walk around the streets clicking with it. If you're specifically looking for a digital version, the Fujifilm GFX 100 is an entry-level option that costs around $7,000.
Cheapest instant camera: Slczcz kids' instant camera
Instant cameras are one of the most fun types of cameras. Not only are they easy to use, but you also get a printout of your photo almost instantaneously, which you can then store with you as a fond memory. When speaking about instant cameras, Polaroid is the brand that first comes to mind. However, most cameras from the brand are slightly pricey, which is why you may want to consider a Polaroid instant camera alternative. We scoured the internet and found the cheapest alternative priced at just $13. The Slczcz kids' instant camera has a unique design that's sure to appeal to the younger generation. It clicks photos at 8MP and can even record videos in 1080p. Additional features include the ability to add frames, stickers, etc., to photos. Once you click a picture, you can print it using the built-in thermal printer.
Needless to say, a camera this cheap isn't going to capture the best photos or even print them in the highest possible quality. If you're looking for something more practical and better in terms of picture quality, consider getting the Kodak Memo Shot. It's one of the cheapest instant cameras from a reputable brand, and you should opt for it if you want a reliable instant camera. It's surprisingly affordable at just $49 and even has a retro look, resembling a film canister.