The Cheapest Camera You Can Buy For Every Type In 2025

Cameras help us capture special moments so that they can be viewed later on or posted on social media. Earlier, one would have had to carry a dedicated camera to capture these memories in high quality. However, with modern-day smartphones, a specialized camera is no longer a necessity, but rather a luxury. Most smartphones take pictures that are good enough to be posted online. That said, there are certain scenarios where a dedicated camera proves to be particularly useful. No matter how advanced computational photography on smartphones gets, the power of physics ensures that bigger lenses and wider apertures almost always have the upper hand. If you decide to get a camera for those edge cases, and you're not going to use it regularly, you might want to consider getting a cheap camera that doesn't break the bank.

DSLR and mirrorless cameras can get quite pricey depending on the resolution, sensor, and other capabilities. That said, most features may not be useful to the average consumer, so, we decided to put together a list of the cheapest cameras you can buy for every type. From mirrorless cameras with a full-frame sensor to an action camera to record your adventures, we've covered them all. It's worth noting that the list strictly consists of the cheapest option in each category and not the best cameras money can buy. However, if you're looking for the cheapest option actually worth buying, we've mentioned that too for each category.