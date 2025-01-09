10 Of My Favorite Smartphone Cameras Of All Time Ranked: Which Takes The Best Photos?

Smartphone cameras have reached a point where I can comfortably ditch my DSLR when I'm on a holiday. You can now find phones with 1-inch sensors and massive optical zoom ranges giving traditional cameras a run for their money. Having reviewed smartphones for close to seven years, I've experienced first-hand how these tiny pocket computers have evolved from being just an occasional photo-taking tool to a full-blown cinema camera that can even shoot movies.

Along with top-notch hardware, smartphones have also improved by leaps and bounds in terms of software features and image processing, thanks to Al and computational prowess. As an avid photographer for more than a decade myself, I've almost completely shifted to capturing moments on my phone instead of carrying around bulky cameras and lenses. As a result, I've amassed over 50,000 photos taken using a smartphone in the past couple of years. This made me wonder — which are some of the best smartphone cameras to have existed?

Well, I dug up my Google Photos archive to find out. After going through what I believe are some of the best pictures I've captured using a smartphone, I decided to compile a list of the 10 most powerful smartphone cameras that capture the best photos and videos.

