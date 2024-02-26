Xiaomi's New Flagship MWC 2024 Smartphones Feature AMOLED Displays And Leica Cameras
Xiaomi had added two new flagship smartphones to its portfolio, both of which add some Leica magic to the photo-taking capabilities. At the summit is the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which packs four 50-megapixel snappers at the back, enclosed within a ring-shaped camera island surrounded by a vegan leather exterior finish.
The main camera relies on a massive 1-inch optically stabilized sensor that can capture 8K, 4K videos at an impressive 120fps, and Dolby Vision 4K 60fps videos as well. It also enables 10-bit HDR video encoding with the Rec.2020 color space format, and there are a couple of custom Leica photographic styles to pick from.
The first zoom camera (75mm equivalent) relies on a floating-style telephoto kit, while the other unit (120mm equivalent) employs a periscope-style folded lens system that is also capable of macro photography. Finally, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra also offers a Leica-tuned ultrawide camera with a 122-degree field of view. Selfie and video calling duties are handled by a 32-megapixel front camera that can capture 4K videos and slow-motion selfies.
Over at the front is a 6.7-inch (3200x1440 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz variable refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The Xiaomi flagship packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and pairs it with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The 5,000mAh battery supports 88W fast charging tech that can top up an empty tank in 33 minutes, while the wireless charging pace is an impressive 80W.
An Android flagship that checks all the boxes
The more mainstream offering from the Chinese electronics giant is the Xiaomi 14. This one chases a palm-friendly form factor, thanks to a 6.37-inch (2670x1200 pixels) OLED Panel with a 120Hz refresh and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. This one also relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, but dials down the base RAM and storage capacity to 12GB and 256GB, respectively. The lights are kept on by a 4,610mAh battery that is ready for 90W fast charging (0-100% in 31 minutes) and 50W wireless charging.
Xiaomi 14's imaging hardware is led by a 50-megapixel optically stabilized Light Fusion 900 image sensor, with Leica photo styles in tow. The zoom and ultrawide cameras also employ a 50-megapixel sensor. Notably, dedicated night mode and full-res, non-pixel-binned capture facilities are available across all three cameras.
The phone also embraces the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity standards, supports reverse wireless charging, and comes in a trio of colors — black, white, and jade green. Notably, both the Xiaomi 14 series phones will get four assured Android version upgrades and software updates for five years. This trim, which starts at 999 euros, also comes with an IP68-certified build for dust and water resistance. Available in white and black trims, the IP68-certified Xiaomi 14 Ultra costs 1,499 euros, but neither will be making it to the U.S. market.