Xiaomi's New Flagship MWC 2024 Smartphones Feature AMOLED Displays And Leica Cameras

Xiaomi had added two new flagship smartphones to its portfolio, both of which add some Leica magic to the photo-taking capabilities. At the summit is the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which packs four 50-megapixel snappers at the back, enclosed within a ring-shaped camera island surrounded by a vegan leather exterior finish.

The main camera relies on a massive 1-inch optically stabilized sensor that can capture 8K, 4K videos at an impressive 120fps, and Dolby Vision 4K 60fps videos as well. It also enables 10-bit HDR video encoding with the Rec.2020 color space format, and there are a couple of custom Leica photographic styles to pick from.

The first zoom camera (75mm equivalent) relies on a floating-style telephoto kit, while the other unit (120mm equivalent) employs a periscope-style folded lens system that is also capable of macro photography. Finally, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra also offers a Leica-tuned ultrawide camera with a 122-degree field of view. Selfie and video calling duties are handled by a 32-megapixel front camera that can capture 4K videos and slow-motion selfies.

Dave McQuilling/SlashGear

Over at the front is a 6.7-inch (3200x1440 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz variable refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The Xiaomi flagship packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and pairs it with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The 5,000mAh battery supports 88W fast charging tech that can top up an empty tank in 33 minutes, while the wireless charging pace is an impressive 80W.