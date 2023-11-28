6 Camera Features Every Android User Should Know About By Now

A recurring theme of tussle between iPhone and Android smartphone users is which ecosystem offers better cameras. Some prefer the consistency and video chops of iPhones, while others prefer the true-to-life approach of Google Pixels or the crazy zoom cameras on Samsung flagships. But one area where Android phones beat Apple's smartphones is versatility.

Each side offers its own selection of apps, but Android phone makers often ship their own version of a camera app loaded with in-house niceties. Samsung serves goodies like Director's View and OnePlus lures with the Hasselblad mode, while Xiaomi takes inspiration from the iconic Leica camera feel. But despite the diversity, there are a few features that every Android smartphone user should be aware of.

However, not all fundamental features are proprietary and limited to a specific brand's camera. Most of the tricks that are key to taking a great photo or video are available across all brands. If you prefer Google's default camera app for Android phones, then there's no reason to worry about feature availability.