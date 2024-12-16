Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Vs. S23 Ultra: What's The Difference Between These Phones?

Samsung's Galaxy S lineup of smartphones is easily one of the leading smartphone brands on the market, up there with iPhone and the Google Pixel. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is its newest in the series, debuting in January 2024. Samsung has boasted that the S24 series marks the beginning of the AI phone era due to the S24's "transformational Galaxy AI capabilities." President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, TM Roh, went on to say, "Designed to be an essential part of our daily lives, Galaxy AI will permanently change the way people interact with the world."

What if one doesn't want to pay the premium price that the S24 costs, but they still want a phone with impressive performance? There's always the S23 Ultra, which is only one generation behind this new lineup. As of December 2024, the S24 Ultra comes with a price tag of $1,299.99 if you buy from Samsung online. If you want the S23 Ultra, you'll only be able to get a "re-newed" model for $1,069.

There's also Samsung's trade-in program, which can significantly drop the total cost of any purchase made on the company's official website. The big question is, how does the older S23 Ultra measure up against the S24 Ultra? We looked at the specs and compared them so you don't have to.