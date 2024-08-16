Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rumors Hint At A New Shape (And That Solves A Big Problem)

The latest leak claims that the Galaxy S25 will be slightly narrower, which would make it easier to hold. "The thickness can be referred to that of iPhone 16 Pro Max. It still has a titanium alloy middle frame, and the arc near the back cover is slightly larger," notes the leakster. Now, this is an early leak, so process it with a healthy dose of skepticism. Moreover, it's entirely plausible that Samsung has other design variations in its test labs and could pick a different one for the final device.

It's very beautiful. The thickness can be referred to that of iPhone 16 Pro Max. It still has a titanium alloy middle frame, and the arc near the back cover is slightly larger. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 16, 2024

Another post from the same account back in July claimed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would come equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Now, those numbers aren't bad, especially when compared against the likes of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 9 Pro. However, they aren't really a new benchmark for Samsung itself. Moreover, it's still far off what the competition has to offer.

The OnePlus 12 supports 100W wired charging, and even the company's wireless charging stand can go up to 50W output. But it seems Samsung could still deliver some meaningful upgrades in other departments. One report mentions a 50-megapixel folded-lens zoom camera and an ultrawide-angle camera with similar sensor resolution. A shift to Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen series silicon is also naturally expected for the Galaxy S25 Ultra ahead of a tentative launch in the first quarter of 2025.

