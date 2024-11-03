Samsung Trade-In Program Explained: Which Devices Are Eligible?

If you're a Samsung fan but don't have Samsung money, there's a way to reduce the total cost of your purchase to bring it down to a more reasonable price. Thanks to Samsung's Trade-In program, if you have a phone, smartwatch, headphones, laptop, or tablet laying around that you don't want or need, you can trade it in with Samsung when purchasing a new device. No need to pay full price for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra if you don't need to.

Here's how it works: When you purchase a product through the Samsung website or the Shop Samsung App, simply add whatever device you want to your cart, then select the item you're trading in. The website or app will display how much your trade-in is worth and discount that from your total. Then, when your new device arrives, you ship the trade-in device back to Samsung. It's important that you factory reset it, disable any anti-theft software, and transfer data (if need be) before you mail it. Once Samsung receives and inspects your trade-in, you'll receive an email telling whether the device was accepted as a trade-in. If it's rejected, you can request it be returned to you.

Now, you can't go wild and attempt to trade in multiple devices in hopes of getting the cost of your purchase down to zero. For each product you want to purchase, you're only allowed to trade in one device. There are also a few other eligibility requirements.

