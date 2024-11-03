Samsung Trade-In Program Explained: Which Devices Are Eligible?
If you're a Samsung fan but don't have Samsung money, there's a way to reduce the total cost of your purchase to bring it down to a more reasonable price. Thanks to Samsung's Trade-In program, if you have a phone, smartwatch, headphones, laptop, or tablet laying around that you don't want or need, you can trade it in with Samsung when purchasing a new device. No need to pay full price for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra if you don't need to.
Here's how it works: When you purchase a product through the Samsung website or the Shop Samsung App, simply add whatever device you want to your cart, then select the item you're trading in. The website or app will display how much your trade-in is worth and discount that from your total. Then, when your new device arrives, you ship the trade-in device back to Samsung. It's important that you factory reset it, disable any anti-theft software, and transfer data (if need be) before you mail it. Once Samsung receives and inspects your trade-in, you'll receive an email telling whether the device was accepted as a trade-in. If it's rejected, you can request it be returned to you.
Now, you can't go wild and attempt to trade in multiple devices in hopes of getting the cost of your purchase down to zero. For each product you want to purchase, you're only allowed to trade in one device. There are also a few other eligibility requirements.
Devices need to be in decent shape to be eligible
Samsung has an extensive list of devices it accepts as well as how much they're worth as a trade-in. Of course, this also depends on its condition when Samsung receives it, and the list itself changes over time. What won't change is the requirements a device must meet to be worth any trade-in credit. Devices must be able to power on, hold a charge, and not sporadically turn off. There can't be any obstruction on the screen like pixelation or black spots. If there's a significant crack, kiss that trade-in value goodbye. Normal wear and tear is okay.
In case your definition of "normal wear and tear" differs from Samsung's, let's be clear: The company doesn't want any device that has suffered water damage, has multiple dents or dings, or even excessive scratches. There can't be any corrosion in the charging port, SIM card slot, or battery terminal. Additionally, if the battery bulges and warps the device, Samsung will reject it. Most importantly, for a device to be eligible, it has to have an FCC ID to prove that it meets all FCC requirements to be operated in the United States since the trade-in program is only available to U.S. residents.
And this is crucial: You only have 15 days from receipt of the new device for Samsung to receive your trade-in. Otherwise, you'll be charged full price.
It's okay for some devices to have cracks on the screen
While Samsung's own eligibility rules specifically state, "Your device must have no breaks, cracks, or other defects that go beyond normal wear and tear," the company reserves the right to ignore this requirement for some devices. It has what it calls "Cracked Device Offers," which essentially means that Samsung can waive its eligibility requirement and accept certain model devices with a crack when it wants. There is an option for users to select a "Cracked Device Offer" when purchasing a new device. As long as the trade-in device meets all other eligibility requirements, Samsung will accept it with a crack.
If Samsung receives your device and decides it's not acceptable under a "Cracked Device Offer," it will list it as $0 value and give you the option to have it returned. You'll have seven days from when you receive Samsung's written offer to request a return. Once you opt for the device to be returned, there's no possibility of cancellation and it will be sent to the original address provided when you purchased your new device. But if the cracked device is acceptable, then you could get that Galaxy Z Flip 6 or other Samsung product you've been eyeing for months for a significant discount.