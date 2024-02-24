6 Things To Know Before Trading In Your Samsung Device

To the average person looking to upgrade their phone, offloading their existing handset through a trade-in service is presumed to be the default. It's the highest profile solution with the least friction and where you're more or less guaranteed to get paid something. However, it's generally not going to get you anything close to the highest resale value.

For example, look at the Galaxy S22, which is turning two years old right around when this article was written. Owners on payment plans who purchased at launch are probably about to pay their devices off, so they may be considering getting something new. But the S22, which was $799.99 (for 128GB storage) or $849.99 (for 256GB storage) at retail when it launched, will generally fetch you well under $200.00 on a traditional trade-in platform.

As of this writing, the popular trade-in site Gazelle.com offers $173.00 for a 256GB S22 in good condition, while T-Mobile offers a $145.00 estimate and AT&T offers $150.00. Best Buy, somewhat surprisingly (as a massive chain with massive overhead) offered a more generous $210.00, slightly more than BackMarket's $205.00, while kiosk-based trade-in broker ecoATM offered a paltry $110.00. That's a lot of depreciation in two years, especially at a time when year-over-year improvements are minimal.

Looking at completed eBay listings shows the value of a direct sale over a guaranteed trade-in: Listings for working 256GB S22s have often sold at $250.00 or more, sometimes getting as high as $400.00. There's a higher upside, but you have to do all of the work and eat a 12.55% fee.