All The Best Trade-In Deals And Bundles For The Samsung S24, S24+ And Ultra

After being officially unveiled on January 18, Samsung's latest flagship S24-series devices are set to go on sale starting today, January 31, 2024. All three devices — while looking near-identical to their predecessors from 2023 — feature iterative upgrades, including a faster processor, a bunch of AI-focused features, and improved cameras across the board.

The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra now features a titanium frame and comes in a total of six color options, out of which three variants — Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange — are exclusively available via Samsung's official online store. Offered in three storage variants, the pricing for the base 256GB variant starts at $1299.99, going up to $1419.99 for the 512GB option, and $1659.99 for the top-end 1TB variant.

The standard Galaxy S24 and the S24+ variants are offered in seven color variants, of which three — Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange — are exclusively available from Samsung direct. The S24 is offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options, priced at $799.99 and $859.99, respectively. Similarly, the S24+ comes in 256GB ($999.99) and 512GB ($1199.99) options.

If you find these prices incredibly high, listed below are some of the best trade-in deals and bundles for the S24 lineup that are worth looking at.