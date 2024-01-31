All The Best Trade-In Deals And Bundles For The Samsung S24, S24+ And Ultra
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
After being officially unveiled on January 18, Samsung's latest flagship S24-series devices are set to go on sale starting today, January 31, 2024. All three devices — while looking near-identical to their predecessors from 2023 — feature iterative upgrades, including a faster processor, a bunch of AI-focused features, and improved cameras across the board.
The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra now features a titanium frame and comes in a total of six color options, out of which three variants — Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange — are exclusively available via Samsung's official online store. Offered in three storage variants, the pricing for the base 256GB variant starts at $1299.99, going up to $1419.99 for the 512GB option, and $1659.99 for the top-end 1TB variant.
The standard Galaxy S24 and the S24+ variants are offered in seven color variants, of which three — Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange — are exclusively available from Samsung direct. The S24 is offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options, priced at $799.99 and $859.99, respectively. Similarly, the S24+ comes in 256GB ($999.99) and 512GB ($1199.99) options.
If you find these prices incredibly high, listed below are some of the best trade-in deals and bundles for the S24 lineup that are worth looking at.
Best trade-in deals and bundles for the Galaxy S24 series
For those intending to trade in their old smartphones for these new Samsung flagships, the good news is that the company offers excellent trade-in values for old handsets.
With the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the S24 Plus, you can get up to $750 and $650 off, respectively, if you trade in your old device. For the Samsung Galaxy S24, you can get up to $550 off with an eligible trade-in device. Carrier-locked versions of the S24+ and the S24 Ultra also come with a free Smart View Wallet Case as part of the deal.
Apart from these trade-in prices, Samsung also offers excellent bundles with the S24 lineup. For example, the company offers a massive 40% discount on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic when purchased with a Galaxy S24 device. Similarly, there is a 35% discount on the Galaxy Watch 6 when purchased with the Galaxy S24+ or the S24 Ultra (not the standard Galaxy S24).
Then there is the option to get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $79.99 when purchased with the S24 Ultra. If you purchase the same along with either the S24+ or the Galaxy S24, the price goes up to $149.99. The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are also part of the offer, and you are eligible for a 50% discount off its price when purchased along with an S24+ or S24 Ultra, and 25% off when purchased with the base Samsung Galaxy S24.
AT&T and Verizon deals for the Galaxy S24
While Samsung's trade-in deals are certainly enticing, if you are seeking something even better, you'd need to turn to carrier-exclusive trade-in deals. AT&T, for example, offers its users the option to get the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ for no additional payment as long as they have any Samsung Galaxy smartphone for trade-in, irrespective of its age, condition, or year of purchase. The Galaxy S24 Ultra can be bought with $1000 off with an eligible trade-in.
In case you add a line to your existing connection, you are also eligible to get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+5G as part of the deal. You need to be on an installment plan and will also be required to either pick or upgrade to an unlimited plan to be eligible for this.
Verizon users get a similar deal, although you'd need to select any of Verizon's unlimited plans to be eligible. You can then trade in any model Samsung phone — in any condition — to get the Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24+. For anyone intending to get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, you should be content with getting a still-significant $1,000 off on the device. Verizon, however, sweetens the deal by adding a free Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab to the mix, subject to some additional conditions.
T-Mobile, BoostMobile, Xfinity, and US Cellular deals
Like AT&T and Verizon, T-Mobile also offers great deals on the S24+ and the S24 for subscribers of their Go5GPlus and Go5GNext plans. Users opting for a new line with either plan can get up to $800 off all three devices — including the S24 Ultra.
Those wishing to trade in can get up to $1000 off with all three S24 devices. These plans are in addition to other attractive offers for users of its One or Magenta rate plans. Like Verizon, the company also offers the opportunity to get 50% off on the Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G when adding a new tablet line.
BoostMobile, Xfinity, and US Cellular have also come up with great deals for the S24 lineup. Some of the interesting ones include Boost's new $60 a month plan that offers unlimited calls and data plus a free upgrade to the newest Samsung Galaxy phone every year. Xfinity is offering the base variant of the S24 (128GB) for free to its users once they trade in their existing device.
US Cellular, on the other hand, offers the S24 with no trade-in, while the S24+ and the S24 Ultra are eligible for trade-in with their existing smartphones.