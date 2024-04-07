5 Of The Best Cheap Digital Cameras In 2024
Many people automatically think about expensive DSLRs or mirrorless cameras with interchangeable lenses when talking about cameras. While a few compact cameras remain popular on the market, like the legendary Fujifilm X100VI or the Sony ZV-1 II, they still cost around $500 or more, putting them out of the range of many buyers who want to get into photography.
However, many photography-focused articles and guides gloss over the fact that many compact cameras cost below $200. Since these cameras are on the cheaper end of the spectrum, many aren't interested in them because they lack all the bells and whistles of their more expensive counterparts.
These cameras are still excellent devices for getting started in photography. Sure, they do not have the technical capabilities of more expensive gear and can't produce high-quality images good enough to land on the front page of magazines. Still, these cheap cameras can help you hone your photography chops before graduating to more expensive equipment.
Many professional photographers, including this writer, had a cheap camera as their first photographic equipment. So, if you want to break free of your smartphone and shoot photos on purpose without breaking the bank, consider getting one of these cheap digital cameras.
Kodak Printomatic
This camera is one of the simplest, cheapest digital cameras you can get today. The Printomatic is available for $59.99 on B&H Photo, making it the most affordable option on our list. This 5MP instant camera prints your photos immediately on 3x2-inch sticky-backed photo paper after you take them.
In addition, the Kodak Printomatic has a microSD card slot that can accept external memory storage of up to 256GB for storing your snaps. So, even if you gave away the printed copy of your photograph, you still have a digital version stored on the memory card for future reprints or for sharing online.
A rechargeable battery powers this instant camera, allowing you to take and print up to 25 pictures on a single charge. It also has a built-in flash, ensuring you can take photos even in the dark. Although it has a fixed 8-millimeter lens, it has a relatively wide-open f/2 aperture for low-light photography and could potentially produce some bokeh.
This camera doesn't have a screen, so you must rely solely on its optical viewfinder to take pictures. It also has no mirror system, so you should be aware of parallax errors when taking a close-up photo. Nevertheless, the Printomatic will bring you back to the days when the best point-and-shoot film cameras were available, where you could only see the picture you took after the film was developed.
Minolta MND50
While you can take great photos using a smartphone, it doesn't give you the feel of holding a camera, and most smartphones' candy bar form factor isn't conducive to taking photos. Furthermore, young children shouldn't be left alone with smartphones, so it's not exactly the perfect choice for introducing photography to your kids.
But if you want them to practice their creativity and get used to holding a camera without spending a fortune, the Minolta MND50 is good enough for the job. This camera has a 12MP resolution that is upscaled via software to 48MP. It also has a built-in flash and can record 4K@60 videos.
Although this camera doesn't have a manual mode, you can manually adjust the ISO and select scene modes like landscape, sports, portrait, or macro. It has a fixed-focus 5.04-millimeter lens, which gives it the equivalent of a 35-millimeter focal length on a full-frame sensor — perfect for capturing group shots and scenes. It also has an f/2.4 aperture, which is excellent for low-light photography.
The Minolta MND50 is shaped like many modern professional cameras, so it's perfect for helping users get used to holding more advanced DSLRs or mirrorless cameras securely. The Minolta MND50 is just $107.78 on B&H Photo, making it an affordable starter camera perfect for kids and adults alike.
Canon IVY CLIQ+2
If you're into selfies but want a digital camera experience, check out the Canon IVY CLIQ+2. The CLIQ+2 is a digital instant camera like the Kodak Printomatic, but it has a couple of extra features. Its number one selling point is the giant selfie mirror up front, which allows you to estimate your layout and how your picture will turn out.
But this instant camera stands out from its competitors because it can also connect to your smartphone to transfer photos. That way, you don't need a microSD card reader to get a copy of the pictures you took and share them on social media. Furthermore, you can use the CLIQ+2 to print photos from your smartphone, making it a versatile photography companion.
In addition to its printing capabilities, the camera has an 8-LED ring light around the lens, making it perfect for shooting candid portraits. It uses an 8MP sensor to capture images, a 2.6-millimeter lens, and an f/2.2 aperture, so you can get creative with this camera.
The Canon IVY CLIQ+2 costs $129 on B&H Photo, making it more than double the price of the Kodak Instamatic. However, it's also a more capable camera, so it's well worth the expense if you can afford it.
Kodak Pixpro AZ255
This camera is the most capable device on our budget list. Although the Kodak Pixpro AZ255 is just $150 on B&H Photo, it has several features that a beginner photographer who wants to learn about the technicalities of the art would want.
For starters, the AZ255 offers a program, shutter priority, aperture priority, and manual modes. Its 16MP sensor is also the largest in this list at 1/2.3 inches, with an ISO range of 100 to 3200. Its 24 to 600-millimeter equivalent lens delivers an impressive 25x zoom. The AZ255 has an f/3.7 to f/6.2 aperture opening, typical for most entry-level zoom lenses. However, its macro mode can focus as close as 3 centimeters, which is excellent for those experimenting with macro photography.
The Kodak Pixpro AZ255 is compatible with SDXC cards up to 512GB, so you can take as many photos as you want. Four AA-sized batteries also power it, so you can easily buy them from your nearby convenience store if you unexpectedly run out in the middle of your trip.
Although the Kodak of today is no longer the go-to brand for photography hobbyists and professionals, it still has a good stable of cheap and affordable cameras perfect for those just getting introduced to art.
Fujifilm INSTAX Pal
If you just want a small camera to bring with you all the time and don't want to rely on your smartphone to capture moments, the Fujifilm INSTAX Pal is your friend. This digital camera fits in your palm and is light enough to hang off a keychain. Although it doesn't have a screen, it comes with a detachable ring that can double as its viewfinder.
You can save your photos on a microSD card slot in the camera or send them to your phone for editing and sharing. It also has a link mode that automatically prints your pictures on any compatible Fujifilm photo printer.
The INSTAX Pal is a very simple device, but you can use it to capture moments without distraction from your smartphone. Furthermore, many iconic photos have been captured on Polaroid, so you can recreate them with the Pal. You can get the Fujifilm INSTAX Pal bundled with the Mini Link 2 printer for just $199.95 on B&H Photo. However, it's often on sale for $179.95, so you might get some savings if you can catch it at the price.
Why did we choose these cameras?
We picked these cameras primarily because of their price. At less than $200, it is difficult to find a camera that will shoot at a nearly professional level and give you the flexibility of interchangeable lenses and the like.
However, these cameras offer great value and can get you started in photography without breaking the bank. After all, you should focus on your skills before spending on gear — you can't make the most of expensive cameras if you haven't mastered the non-technical basics of photography, like composition and color, first.