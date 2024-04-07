5 Of The Best Cheap Digital Cameras In 2024

Many people automatically think about expensive DSLRs or mirrorless cameras with interchangeable lenses when talking about cameras. While a few compact cameras remain popular on the market, like the legendary Fujifilm X100VI or the Sony ZV-1 II, they still cost around $500 or more, putting them out of the range of many buyers who want to get into photography.

However, many photography-focused articles and guides gloss over the fact that many compact cameras cost below $200. Since these cameras are on the cheaper end of the spectrum, many aren't interested in them because they lack all the bells and whistles of their more expensive counterparts.

These cameras are still excellent devices for getting started in photography. Sure, they do not have the technical capabilities of more expensive gear and can't produce high-quality images good enough to land on the front page of magazines. Still, these cheap cameras can help you hone your photography chops before graduating to more expensive equipment.

Many professional photographers, including this writer, had a cheap camera as their first photographic equipment. So, if you want to break free of your smartphone and shoot photos on purpose without breaking the bank, consider getting one of these cheap digital cameras.