Whatever Happened To Kodak?

Inventor George Eastman released the Kodak, his handheld roll-film-based camera, in 1888, and it was the first of its kind to find commercial success. It was so successful that with his company becoming so closely associated with Kodak, he changed its name from Eastman Dry Plate and Film Company to Eastman Kodak Company four years later. Essentially, the original Kodak was the first point-and-shoot camera, backed by the marketing slogan "You press the button, we do the rest."

Within a decade, it was estimated that over 1.5 million Kodaks had been sold, revolutionizing amateur photography. The first pocket camera, the Kodak Brownie, followed in 1900, making personal photography even more convenient than it was with the more cumbersome original Kodak, which had to be shipped with the film stock in it so the roll could be developed. As the 1900s ticked by, Kodak was responsible for more and more innovations, like Kodachrome full-color film in 1935, the inexpensive cartridge-based Instamatic in 1963, the first digital camera in 1975, and various other digital innovations in subsequent decades, like 1991's inaugural DSLR.

That initial digital camera in 1975 was a harbinger of things to come, though. Kodak abandoned the project out of fear that advances in digital would jeopardize the company's primary revenue driver, selling film. Even once Kodak started embracing digital in the early 2000s, it stuck with the film-era model of treating cameras as loss leaders, hoping to leverage digital cameras to sell web and printing services, losing $60 on each camera sold.

Meanwhile, Japan's Fujifilm expanded into the U.S. with aggressive marketing in the 1980s. That cut into Kodak's film stock market share such that it filed a WTO complaint, which was rejected in 1998.