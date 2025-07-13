How To Tell If A USB Cable Can Transfer Data

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The slow but steady advancements in USB generations are a testament to the growing power and data requirements of the various peripherals and computers we use. Smartphones, for instance, have gone from taking three full hours to charge to being topped up in less than 30 minutes.

As the cameras on our phones keep improving, the image and video files they output can consistently sneak into hundreds of megabytes or even a few gigabytes. Though cloud storage options like Google Drive make it easy to upload and share your files with others, or even to yourself on other devices you own — a physical connection is usually faster, more secure, and reliable.

USB cables that are shipped with smartphones are meant primarily for charging, but can they also be used to connect it to a computer and transfer data? What about the USB cables you spot on Amazon that promise fast charging speeds — can they also carry files? Well, if you have a cable handy, the easiest way to discern if it is capable of data transfer is to simply try to establish a connection between two devices. If it's a USB-A to USB-C or Micro-B cable, try connecting your smartphone or camera to a computer — you'll know instantly if it's a cable that can accommodate data transfer.