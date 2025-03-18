Every Generation: USB 1.0 To USB-C, How It Evolved & What's Next

As foreign as the idea has become over the years, there once was a time when computers' I/O panels were littered with many different standard connectors for different types of peripherals. Keyboards and mice used PS/2 ports, gamepads had their own port that doubled as the hookup for MIDI musical instruments, and all sorts of other devices leveraged both serial ports and the later parallel ports. Ideally, all of these competing I/O formats would fall to the wayside to make way for a standard that everything could use. The 1996 launch of Universal Serial Bus (commonly USB for short) got the ball rolling on this, but 1998's improved USB 1.1 spec is what really got mass adoption going, thanks in part to Apple phasing out legacy, non-USB ports on new Macs going forward.

Advertisement

In the more than a quarter century since USB started taking over the world, it has evolved, with major revisions up to USB4 and several other sub-revisions in between. Not only have data transfer speeds ballooned over the years, but so has the kind of power that USB can deliver, to the point that USB can now be used to send up to 240 watts to a device. Tweaks to USB have also done wonders for the user experience for owners of devices like smartphones and tablets, as fast charging modes have made it possible to get a device from a dead battery to a decently usable state in minutes.