How To Make Sure Your Samsung Galaxy Is Charging As Fast As Possible

Arguably one of the most important improvements to come to smartphones is fast charging. Introduced about a little over a decade ago, fast charging modes were able to adjust the charging process so that you can quickly and safely top up a drained or nearly drained phone and get it to a usable state within 15 to 30 minutes.

Sadly, it's not as easy as just plugging a cord into a charging brick and then to a phone. Competing standards and different technologies mean you need to find the fastest phone charger. There is also a difference between wired charging and the Wireless Power Consortium's Qi standard for wireless charging.

Unfortunately, Samsung, the largest Android phone manufacturer, makes finding the right chargers to get the best charging speeds for its phones somewhat confusing, regardless of if you want wired or wireless. Buying a Samsung branded or Samsung certified charger will generally get you what you need, but it can be unnecessarily expensive. The good news is that there are many other chargers that can do the job. So let's take a look at everything that's needed to make sure that you're charging your Galaxy device as fast as it can go.