5 Cheap Camera Lenses Every Budding Photographer Should Have

If you're a new photographer and have just bought your first camera, you might get advice to invest in a 50 mm as your first lens. On the other hand, some would say that you should make the most out of the kit lens before upgrading to more expensive glass. Both opinions are valid, it just depends on your budget and your preferred photography style on whether you should stick with what you have or get a nifty 50. However, you might be tempted to go for all the essential camera lenses every photographer should have if you have money to spend.

While we won't stop you from buying camera equipment you want, as it's a joy to use, not everyone can afford expensive lenses. So, if you're on a budget and want to try new lenses check out these relatively cheap lenses you can get to increase your creativity.

We're picking one lens each from some of the best major camera brands in the U.S,. so you at least have a pick no matter what camera you have. We're also sticking to lenses you can buy brand new, although we might mention other lenses we prefer, but are only available renewed or in the used market. Our methodology for selecting these lenses will be explained at the end.