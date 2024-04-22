What Is A Macro Lens, And How Do You Use One?

Whatever settings and lenses you settle on, lighting will play a pivotal role in the action. As with any photographic venture, how you utilize light will be impacted by whether you are shooting outdoors or in the comfort of a studio. There are hundreds of different lighting tools and packages available to photographers these days. Still, some can be costly, so you may need to be selective about which ones you add to your photographic macro arsenal.

As it happens, you may already have one of those tools on hand, as a ring light like those used by YouTubers and influencers can be extremely helpful in lighting a macro shot. If you are outdoors, you could go au naturel and use whatever illumination is available. However, in low light, you'll need to adjust the ISO settings on your camera to account for slower shutter speeds. In that scenario, you might also want to have a bounce card or reflector disc around to help direct light toward your subject, and even then, some extra lighting or a standard flash with diffuser may be needed to illuminate a shot.

The same lighting tools and techniques will also be helpful during a studio shoot, though you'll have considerably more control over light working indoors. You'll also be able to utilize virtually any lighting tools you want to make some macro magic when shooting in a studio.