Canon Reveals EOS R7 And R10 Cameras With APS-C Sensors

The Canon EOS R7 — the higher-priced of the two models — uses a completely new 32MP sensor that is not found on existing APS-C cameras from the company. The R7 also borrows the fast dual-pixel autofocus system from its flagship R3 camera. On paper, this should translate to excellent autofocus speeds on par with high-end offerings from Sony. With the electronic shutter, the R7 supports image capture at 30 fps — going down to a still impressive 15 fps with the mechanical shutter. The R7 also supports In-Body Image Stabilization, is dust and moisture resistant, and supports dual memory cards. While Canon is reluctant to make significant changes to the controls on its cameras, it is trying out something different with the R7. For example, it has a single dial on the top, with the second dial sitting behind the focus point joystick.

Meanwhile, even though it's priced well below the R7, the Canon EOS R10 is still quite a capable machine, as well. Though the model's resolution goes down to 24MP, it still retains the R7's ability to shoot images at 15 fps with the mechanical shutter. With the electronic shutter, the R10 can still shoot at 24 fps. The R10 does not support in-body image stabilization, and the resolution on the OLED EVF is lower than what you'd find on the R7. Physically, the R10 (0.9 pounds) is quite a bit smaller than the R7 (1.3 pounds), with the latter weighing almost half a pound more.