Fujifilm X Camera Line-Up Explained: The Biggest Differences (And Which Is Best For You)

Fujifilm offers two cameras in the $2,000 and up price range: the Fujifilm X-H2S and X-H2. These cameras are designed for professionals, offering the best build quality and features. Both cameras have a magnesium-alloy body and are environmentally sealed to withstand exposure to rain and weather, provided you also use a weather-sealed lens.

Externally, the X-H2S and the X-H2 are the same cameras – it's the sensor that makes them different. The X-H2S sports a stacked CMOS sensor designed for videography. This stacked sensor technology, like the one Sony announced in 2021, allows 4K video at up to 120 fps. It can also shoot photos at 40 fps, ensuring you won't miss a moment. The Fujifilm X-H2S starts at $2,499 on Amazon, making it the company's most expensive model. If you're not into videography but still need high-end features, you can choose the Fujifilm X-H2 instead, which retails for $1,999.95 on Amazon but is sometimes on sale for less than $1,900.

If you're transitioning or trying out the Fujifilm X-line for the first time and don't have lenses for it yet, you can also pick the Fujifilm X-H2 kit that comes with a Fujifilm XF 16-80mm F/4 R OIS WR lens – equivalent to 24-120mm in full-frame cameras – which is priced at $2,499.95 on Amazon but can be sometimes be had for less than $2,300 if you get it on sale.