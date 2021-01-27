Fujifilm X-E4 is its sleekest X-Trans 4 camera so far

Fujifilm has a new mirrorless digital camera, and if you insist on style and extreme-portability to go along with your pocket-friendly shooting, the Fujifilm X-E4 may fit the bill. Latest in the X Series, it pairs retro looks with Fujifilm’s latest 4th generation 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor.

That’s the same sensor as found in well-received models like the X-T, X-Pro3, and X-S10, and it’s paired here with the X-Processor 4. The result, Fujifilm says, is that the X-E4 can get an AF lock in 0.02 seconds courtesy of its on-sensor phase detection pixels.

AF tracking is included too, with Face and Eye Detection AF modes. It’ll also work in low light, the company says, up to -7.0 EV – or near-darkness – though exactly how proficient it is will also depend on the lens attached. The X-E4 can shoot full-resolution stills at 8 fps with the mechanical shutter, 20 fps with the electronic shutter, or at 30 fps with both the electronic shutter and a 1.25x crop.

The body uses a magnesium top panel, and weighs in at around 364 grams making it the lightest of the X-Trans 4 models so far. It measures in at 121.3 x 72.9 x 32.7 mm, making it the physically smallest in that club, too. On the back there’s a tilting 3-inch LCD screen that can flip up 180-degrees for selfies. WiFi and Bluetooth are baked in, and there’s a 3.5mm microphone jack and 2.5mm remote port.

On the top, there’s a dedicated shutter speed dial, which now features a Program (P) position. Set there, the X-E4 will automatically pick the right shutter speed and aperture settings. Gone is the X-E3’s rear dial, with its functionality moved to the front dial on the X-E4; Fujifilm says that’s to give more space for your thumb when you’re holding the camera.

As for video, there’s 4K/30p support at 8-bit 4:2:0 if you’re using the SD card slot for recording. External recording is possible via the HDMI output, meanwhile, at up to 4K/30p 10-bit 4:2:2 for the times you want more color information. It’ll also support Full HD at up to 240 fps, for up to 10x slow-motion.

Fujifilm has preloaded its Film Simulation system, with 18 different modes that replicate the look of classic film. That’s all processed in-camera, with the results available to preview on both the LCD and in the electronic viewfinder.

As for accessories, there’ll be a specially-designed leather case – which still allows access to the battery compartment – along with a metal hand grip that also still ensures battery and SD access. A thumb-rest in metal and rubber will also be offered, with two versions to match both the black and silver X-E4 finishes available.

The Fujifilm X-E4 will go on sale in mid-February, the company says, priced at $849 body-only. It’ll also be offered as a bundle, with the XF 27mm f/2.8 R WR lens, for $1,049.