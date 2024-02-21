Can FujiFilm's X100VI Camera Strike Gold With TikTok Creators A Second Time?
The FujiFilm X100 line is the camera maker's premium compact camera designed for everyday users. Its last release, the FujiFilm X100V, became a TikTok hit when many creators chose this camera over interchangeable lens digital SLRs or mirrorless cameras to create short videos.
That's because the X100V had a fixed 23-millimeter (equivalent to 35-millimeter in full-frame cameras) compact lens perfect for recording selfie videos. It can also shoot 4K video, has a good autofocus system, and outputs ready-to-edit video files because of its film profiles.
Even though it had a sturdy magnesium alloy body, it only weighed 478 grams and measured 12.8 x 7.5 x 5.34 centimeters. This combination of good quality output, simplicity, and portability made it the ideal companion for many TikTokers. Its classic, stylish look is also a big plus among many creators.
However, FujiFilm announced the X100V in 2020. After four years, we're now getting the successor to this unexpected TikTok hit with the X100VI. But will it carry on the torch? Or will video creators find other cameras like the Canon EOS R8, the Nikon Zf, or the Sony ZV-1 II more compelling?
Building on a great compact camera
The X100VI is building on the things that made it an excellent camera. It's getting the newer X-Trans 5 CMOS 5 HR sensor found on its high-end mirrorless cameras like the X-H2 and X-T5, allowing you to get professional-quality photos and video.
Another thing that the X100V lacked was image stabilization. The X100VI fixes this by adding a five-axis in-body image stabilization system, letting you shoot perfectly sharp photos and more stable video even in low-light conditions.
But aside from these big changes, the camera remains mostly the same. It's still compatible with accessories from the X100V, like its telephoto and wide conversion lens, protector filter, and lens hood. So, even if you've already invested in accessories for the X100V, you can still use them when you upgrade.
And just like the other X100 cameras, the X100VI retains the dials and aperture ring for manual control. Even though it's slightly heavier now at 521 grams, it's still a relatively light camera for the power it delivers. FujiFilm is also shifting camera production to China (at least for the X100VI), hopefully easing the supply woes the X100V experienced from its massive demand.
The X100V is already a great camera for beginners and enthusiasts alike, and FujiFilm is capitalizing on its previous success to deliver an even better device. If FujiFilm fixes its supply issue and delivers the cameras when the buyers want them, it has another winning camera in its hands.