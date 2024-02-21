Can FujiFilm's X100VI Camera Strike Gold With TikTok Creators A Second Time?

The FujiFilm X100 line is the camera maker's premium compact camera designed for everyday users. Its last release, the FujiFilm X100V, became a TikTok hit when many creators chose this camera over interchangeable lens digital SLRs or mirrorless cameras to create short videos.

That's because the X100V had a fixed 23-millimeter (equivalent to 35-millimeter in full-frame cameras) compact lens perfect for recording selfie videos. It can also shoot 4K video, has a good autofocus system, and outputs ready-to-edit video files because of its film profiles.

Even though it had a sturdy magnesium alloy body, it only weighed 478 grams and measured 12.8 x 7.5 x 5.34 centimeters. This combination of good quality output, simplicity, and portability made it the ideal companion for many TikTokers. Its classic, stylish look is also a big plus among many creators.

However, FujiFilm announced the X100V in 2020. After four years, we're now getting the successor to this unexpected TikTok hit with the X100VI. But will it carry on the torch? Or will video creators find other cameras like the Canon EOS R8, the Nikon Zf, or the Sony ZV-1 II more compelling?