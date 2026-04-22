Minnesota Lawmakers Tried To Ban Classic Cars On Weekdays: Here's How It Ended

Some people might look at cars — and the automotive hobby itself — as an escape from the constant political debates and arguments that seem to be everywhere in modern life. However, the reality is that politics are often heavily tied to both the industry itself and cars as a hobby.

Mandates, laws, and regulations related to safety systems, fuel economy standards, fuel types, and even a vehicle's country of origin have all been part of federal politics in the past, and will likely feature in the future, too. Likewise, hobbyists and classic car owners sometimes need to argue their cases to state governments to protect or expand their hobby. For example, Jay Leno has been leading an effort in California since 2025 to have the state amend some of the notoriously restrictive smog laws that make classic car ownership difficult and expensive.

The Golden State, however, is not the only place where classic car owners face restrictions. In Minnesota, a new bill aimed to limit the use of classic cars registered with the state's collector plates — including potentially prohibiting owners from driving them on weekdays or at night. Naturally, this has caught the attention not just of classic car owners in Minnesota, but of observers nationwide. Thankfully for Minnesotans, however, the bill looks to have stalled out before getting to a vote.