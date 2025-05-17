Why Smog Laws In California Need To Be Changed (According To Jay Leno)

Currently, every car in California newer than model year 1975 is subject to regular smog tests. These checks typically must be done every two years to renew your registration, as well as any time a vehicle that is four or more years old is purchased by a new owner. This can make things difficult for gearheads looking to modify or upgrade their old project vehicle or those just wanting to keep an old vehicle on the road in its factory original condition. It's an especially big issue for cars from the '70s and 1980s, where both the parts and the mechanical expertise to keep them in line with strict state emissions standards are becoming harder to find every day.

It's a major financial and time burden not just on the owners of the cars but also the shops that test them, as they need to have the equipment and know-how to run tests on cars now approaching 50 years old. The law that Leno is backing, Senate Bill 712, or "Leno's Law," aims to address this by providing a rolling smog exemption for vehicles older than 35 years. Supporters of the bill have emphasized that the vast majority of cars 35 years old and older are owned by hobbyists and are primarily driven to car shows and on weekend pleasure drives. They aren't commuter vehicles that see thousands and thousands of miles each year.