No, California Isn't Banning Classic Cars - At Least Not Yet

In August 2023, a survey commissioned by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) sparked concerns among some classic car enthusiasts in the state. Addressed to owners of certain vehicles made in 1978 or earlier, it was carried out in an effort to update data on older models in the state.

There was nothing unusual about the survey itself, which consisted of a few relatively basic questions. The problem was that some connected it to a 2020 draft report from CARB that argued the state government should "provide explicit authority to local jurisdictions to create zero-emission zones." It also didn't help that some media outlets sensationalized the matter, making it seem as though the Golden State was inches away from banning classic car ownership as such.

To those familiar with California's clean energy goals, none of this came as a surprise. After all, California's zero-emission targets are among the most ambitious in the world. And no, the state government is not banning classic cars anytime soon. Here's what's really happening.

