Are Gas Cars Really More Reliable Than EVs? Here's What The Latest Study Says

There are a whole host of reasons as to why people have been transitioning over to electric vehicles from the gas-powered ones people have been driving for over a century. Namely, there are the environmental benefits that come along with driving a car that is not powered by fossil fuels, which are quite detrimental to the environment. Having said that, electric vehicles are still a relatively new product in the automobile industry, and although they may have their benefits, that does not mean the car companies have perfected the electric vehicle quite yet. After all, they haven't perfected the gas-powered ones either, and they have had decades upon decades to do that.

One thing the companies have figured out when it comes to the traditional automobile is how reliable they are. They have made machines that have been able to withstand long stretches of time despite any number of issues that could occur with them. This is particularly true for the automakers from Asia, such as Toyota and Honda, who have routinely created reliable vehicles that can last people a long time, this writer included.

So, how do the newer breed of electric vehicles stack up against their oiled-up counterparts when it comes to reliability? Well, the competition is honestly not even that close.