10 Collectible Classic Cars That Are Cheap & Easy To Maintain
Owning a car means different things to different people. It can be a source of pride or a source of frustration for some while others see it as a necessary evil. Furthermore, preferences vary wildly from one to another, although many drive what is both practical and affordable with the hope it is relatively trouble-free. And while that sort of vehicle works for most, there is a certain segment of the population with a preference for driving machines of a bygone era, classic cars.
It might be helpful to define a classic and collectible car, and there is a huge swath of gray area here. Hagerty, which insures antique, vintage, and classic automobiles, says a classic car is generally more than 20 years old with a 40-year limit — beyond that it is vintage. However, in common vernacular, a classic car can be considered anything from prior decades. But not all classic cars are collectible.
A 1984 Buick Century may be a classic '80s sedan, but few would argue it is collectible. Jay Leno says, "The vehicle should be of technical or historical interest, it should be fun to drive, and it should be pleasant to look at." The Century fails on all accounts. The problem is that many collectible classics are expensive to own and difficult to maintain, but not all of them. For ideas of cars you could own that won't break your bank or your back, check out these collectible classics.
Volkswagen Type 1 Beetle
One could argue the most famous classic car worldwide is the Volkswagen Type 1, otherwise known as the Beetle. With decades of production ending in 2003 — American sales ceased in 1978 — Beetles that were once ubiquitous on the roadways are still plentiful on the used market, and there are many reasons a Beetle is worth buying.
One of the Beetle's primary selling points, and even part of its original design, is easy maintenance and repair. The engine is air-cooled, requiring no water pump, cooling fan, hoses, or radiator, eliminating a common point of failure. The rear-engine design puts the engine and transaxle together and makes the carburetor and ignition easily accessible. Furthermore, they are held in by just four bolts, and an experienced shop can complete removal in just 20 minutes. Everything about the car is basic and simple, and fixing or maintaining everything is low effort.
The other part of the Beetle's original design is to be affordable. Factory production ended years ago, but a robust parts supply still exists with countless aftermarket parts available. Additionally, Beetles are popular for custom builds, and suppliers keep a vast supply of modified parts and accessories available. Furthermore, Volkswagen Classic Parts offers OEM parts for a wide range of its air-cooled classics.
Ford Mustang 1st-gen, 1964.5-1973
Since the 1964.5 debut model, the Ford Mustang has been an automotive juggernaut continuing through today. Its popularity has waned little, if any, and it remains appreciated by nearly anyone to encounter one. It is also the most popular classic American car export – more than 20,000 left U.S. ports from 2011 to 2021. But style should not be the sole reason for choosing a classic car. The cost to own it matters, too.
Fortunately for classic Mustang lovers, they are easy to maintain and costs won't kill you either. Built before emissions controls, the engines are straightforward and uncluttered. Even back in the '80s, according to a 1984 article from the New York Times, mechanics thought cars of the early 1960s were the easiest for maintenance and repair. They probably think our modern cars are a nightmare. However, with a lack of electronics and digital controls, maintenance schedules are heavier and require several adjustments to components such as points, valves, and carburetors. It's easy maintenance, there's just more of it.
One issue in owning one of these Mustangs is that dirt cheap examples probably no longer exist. To buy one in good drivable condition without being pristine can still cost $20,000. But once you make that investment, owning it is cheap. Reproduction and aftermarket parts are abundant and available from dozens of companies. Few, if any, parts are unavailable — complete body shells are in production right now — and continued demand keeps prices reasonable.
Dodge Dart
Although Dodge used the Dart name beginning in 1959, not until 1963 did it affix the badge to a compact and low-cost model built for volume sales to buyers on a budget. This turned out to be a good strategy as it continued to sell until the name was first retired in 1976 (the name was revived for the Alfa Romeo-based Dart in 2013). The debut model only offered the long-lived and robust Slant-6 engine but added a V8 option the next year. Because of this, the Dart has since become more than just an old economy car.
With a V8 engine, the Dart becomes a lightweight muscle car, and its clean and uncluttered design has made it a popular choice for racing and hot rods. Dodge also sold a lot of these, and finding one today in decent condition is not difficult, although a '68 Hemi Dart can go for upwards of $300,000. Otherwise, a few thousand can get you something to work on and drive. Plus, whether you pick up a Slant-6 or V8 car, maintenance is a breeze thanks to the uncomplicated engines and uncluttered engine bays.
Like other popular classic American cars, the Dart is supported by many suppliers of affordable parts. For example, Andy Bernbaum Auto Parts specializes in Mopar and offers an array of parts, including an impressive supply of new old stock (NOS) parts in their original 50-year-old-packaging. A NOS distributor breaker plate with new points is only $35.
Chevrolet Camaro 2nd-gen, 1970-1981
The original Camaro introduced in 1967 was and is a great pony car and remains a Chevrolet icon. However, they are highly coveted today and can be extraordinarily expensive, which makes second generation models, built from 1970 to 1981, a more attractive alternative for a classic Camaro.
Driving a second-gen Camaro can be a thrilling experience. They can be made incredibly fast, although the handling falls far short compared to a modern Camaro. Regardless, they are relatively comfortable — except for passengers in the rear — and have a decent ride when everything is in working order. Best of all, these cars look inarguably cool.
While the later models are hampered by emissions controls, principally the low compression, they can be made to have power and burn clean today. Furthermore, Chevrolet offers a range of licensed restoration parts through authorized distributors, and the Camaro remains as popular as ever, meaning robust parts availability. Being powered by the small-block Chevy V8, maintenance is simple and dirt cheap, and you can even get a powerful crate engine for about $2,000.
Datsun Z
It matters not whether you are talking about the original Datsun 240Z, its 260Z successor, or the 280Z and 280ZX that closed out the Datsun model line, they're all cool cars. Although it was based on the existing Datsun 510, the new 240Z was built to emulate the Jaguar E-Type while competing against a Porsche or Alfa Romeo. It then became a car with a style and cachet all to itself.
240Z cars came with a stout 2.4-liter straight six fed by a pair of Hitachi carburetors, growing to 2.8-liters and equipped with fuel injection by 1975. They sold very well thanks to their driver-focused interior design and tight handling. Early Z-cars have gained a lot of value, but later models, like the 280ZX, can still be found at reasonable prices.
Maintenance on a Z-car should be typical of its contemporary Japanese cars. You may need some specialized knowledge to deal with fuel injected models, but they are generally reliable to begin with. A loyal fanbase ensures parts and accessories abound. Regardless, Z Car Depot is but one company offering a comprehensive catalog of parts for prices similar to any late model car, and companies such as Skillard produce custom accessories, although they can be pricey. Lastly, the catalog from Advance Auto Parts lists most common replacement parts with many in stock. One potential issue, according to some Reddit users, is that some specific parts like molding or trim, either interior or exterior, can be essentially unobtainable.
Jaguar XJ (V8)
Anyone with a passing fancy about cars and mechanics should recoil in horror at the suggestion that a Jaguar is either cheap or easy to maintain, much less both. On YouTube, the Car Wizard claims the Jaguar V12 to be among the most difficult to repair while Regular Car Reviews says of a 1987 XJ6 that forums recommended only taking them to a Jaguar specialist. So how could a classic Jag be cheap and easy to maintain? It's possible with a small-block Chevy.
Jaguar XJ styling is elegant and sporty, a beautiful car designed to offer an engaging driving experience without compromising on comfort. However, the engines could be complex and full of sketchy Lucas electricals. Today, if you want a Jaguar that won't break you, get one with one of the greatest V8 engines ever made, the small-block Chevy.
The small-block conversion is moderately cheap and easy to do, and it gains tons of potential power output with legendary Chevy reliability. Jaguar used GM automatic transmission until 1993, so it should also be good to go. Older swaps used Chevy 350 or 327 engines, but a modern LS will work. The best way to cut cost and effort is to buy one already converted. You could find a swapped 1983 XJS Tuned Port 350 in Washington for just $4900 or the pristine 1972 XJ6 LS1 that Bring a Trailer sold for $16,000 with a little luck.
Triumph Spitfire 1500
The Triumph Spitfire 1500 is the quintessential British sports car. Named for the WWII fighter plane, the Spitfire is a plucky and attractive little roadster built solely to put a smile on your face. Production commenced in 1962, and the final Spitfire 1500 was made from 1974 to 1980. With a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine, it was not necessarily fast, but its handling was superb thanks to its go-kart-like dimensions.
Spitfires are collectible and still in the affordable range, although prices have been climbing. Engine work is a breeze as the fenders and hood are one piece that flips forward to reveal the entire engine bay. I learned how to repair cars with my 1978 Spitfire by sitting on the exposed tire with full access to the engine, and few jobs could not be done from that position.
In my experience, maintenance is no more difficult than other cars, but you will do it way more often. The electrical system is highly problematic, and various seals may go — I used to have to bleed my clutch while seated in the car before I could drive. Websites like British Parts Northwest make sourcing parts so much easier than it was back in 1992, and prices are about the same as late-model cars, such as a new alternator for $119.99. If you have the time and patience to tolerate its quirks, I can say from experience that the sheer joy of driving a Spitfire is worth it.
Square Body Chevy
While it is not technically a car, the Chevrolet C/K full-size pickup, aka Square Body, built from 1973 to 1987 – heavy duty versions continued to be offered until 1990 — is both collectible and classic. Built at a time when utility took precedence over style for trucks, they have become sought after partially for the rectangular design. When it debuted, it introduced several improvements to the ride, stability, cabin space, and more.
Square Bodies are undeniably collectible. Hemmings reported early in 2024 that rising values have led to certain examples selling for as much as $64,995 with a floor of $7,000. This will make it tough to find the deal for a thousand bucks that was once common. Regardless, should you already own a square body, the most expensive part of it is done.
The work of maintaining a Square Body should be among the easiest of any vehicle you own. The engine bay is cavernous, providing enough room to literally climb inside to swap a gasket or pull the distributor. Later models will have the GM HEI distributor, which is extremely reliable, and fuel injection was not introduced until 1987. Otherwise, the Rochester carburetors are well-built. Furthermore, Hemmings says their popularity has kept a better supply of affordable parts than ever, and there are plenty of places to find parts for a classic Chevrolet. One word of advice though is to avoid trucks with the infamous 5.7-liter Oldsmobile diesel V8, if any still exist.
Jeep Cherokee XJ
When AMC released the Jeep Cherokee, it was a sensation that broke the mold and at least partially started today's domination of the "crossover" SUV. This is because it was built on a monocoque chassis that kept total weight low while remaining strong enough for off-road use and increased ground clearance. It was smaller than similar vehicles of the day and featured computer-aided-design heavily in its development. Most consequentially, its sporty design attracted a wide array of customers who otherwise would not likely buy any Jeep product.
With nearly 20 years of production ending in 2003, it is not only barely considered a classic but also extraordinarily long lived, especially with essentially no design changes. The immensely popular 4.0-liter inline-6 AMC engine provided excellent torque and legendary durability. And with the engine design being based on much older AMC architecture, it was no frills and dead simple.
Cherokees came with a problematic Renix fuel injection from parent company Renault, but Chrysler's system improved things after it bought the brand. This means for owners of newer Cherokees, pretty much everything is tested technology that works reliably. Furthermore, they are not too far removed from modern vehicles and offer a similar level of refinement and comfort. No matter what year you choose, off-roaders ensure the parts and especially accessories availability is endless. Sites like Quadratec provide seemingly every part you might ever need and then some.
Chevrolet Corvette C3
There's no doubt that the C8 Corvette is one of the coolest Chevrolets ever. It's also an expensive car that is too technologically complex for a home mechanic, and maintenance is pricey. Edmunds long-term test Corvette cost them $9,500 in its first 25,000 miles. While it is nowhere near as powerful and fast, a much more affordable option that is still cool, can be serviced at home, and won't cost much more than an ordinary sedan is a C3 Corvette, produced from 1968 to 1982.
You should know that specific early models can cost you more than $1 million. However, later models can be picked up for less than $10,000 in good drivable condition. These cars started off with a bang as big block models delivered up to 390 horsepower while the fiberglass body kept everything very light. Sadly, after a few years, power took a sharp nosedive that continued to the end in 1982.
Regardless of output, these exotically-styled cars are still Chevys with the venerable small-block V8, except for a handful of now-very-expensive big-block cars. They all use familiar Chevrolet components and most service is no different from a pickup. One exception is the 1982 model, which received crossfire injection, a fuel system with too many design limitations. Otherwise, the rest of the bunch makes for easily tuned power with ample aftermarket parts support from dedicated suppliers like Corvette Central. Perhaps it's time to get a Vette and find new roads.