10 Collectible Classic Cars That Are Cheap & Easy To Maintain

Owning a car means different things to different people. It can be a source of pride or a source of frustration for some while others see it as a necessary evil. Furthermore, preferences vary wildly from one to another, although many drive what is both practical and affordable with the hope it is relatively trouble-free. And while that sort of vehicle works for most, there is a certain segment of the population with a preference for driving machines of a bygone era, classic cars.

It might be helpful to define a classic and collectible car, and there is a huge swath of gray area here. Hagerty, which insures antique, vintage, and classic automobiles, says a classic car is generally more than 20 years old with a 40-year limit — beyond that it is vintage. However, in common vernacular, a classic car can be considered anything from prior decades. But not all classic cars are collectible.

A 1984 Buick Century may be a classic '80s sedan, but few would argue it is collectible. Jay Leno says, "The vehicle should be of technical or historical interest, it should be fun to drive, and it should be pleasant to look at." The Century fails on all accounts. The problem is that many collectible classics are expensive to own and difficult to maintain, but not all of them. For ideas of cars you could own that won't break your bank or your back, check out these collectible classics.

