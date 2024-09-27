What Years Did Chevy Make Square Body Trucks (And How Much One's Worth Today)?

In a discussion of old-body style (OBS) Chevy pickup trucks, it's inevitable that the term "Square Body" will surface at some point. Chevrolet introduced the third generation of its C/K lineup of pickup trucks in 1973, featuring rounded lines at the door frames and windshield. Chevrolet tried to call it the "Rounded Line," but Chevy truck fans noticed the overall squarish shape of the design and dubbed it the Square Body, a pet name that would stand the test of time.

Chevy produced its Square Body C/K pickup trucks from 1973 through 1987. With its 15 model-year production run, the Square Body was one of the most successful models in Chevrolet history. That longevity, combined with its popularity while it was in production, leaves a plentiful selection of restoration candidates scattered across the country.

While the Square Body trucks were some of the best-looking trucks ever designed when they were new, seeing fully restored versions today is a special treat. If you're thinking of buying a nice Square Body truck, bring a pocket full of cash but leave the trailer at home; you'll want to drive it as much as possible.