What Years Did Chevy Make Square Body Trucks (And How Much One's Worth Today)?
In a discussion of old-body style (OBS) Chevy pickup trucks, it's inevitable that the term "Square Body" will surface at some point. Chevrolet introduced the third generation of its C/K lineup of pickup trucks in 1973, featuring rounded lines at the door frames and windshield. Chevrolet tried to call it the "Rounded Line," but Chevy truck fans noticed the overall squarish shape of the design and dubbed it the Square Body, a pet name that would stand the test of time.
Chevy produced its Square Body C/K pickup trucks from 1973 through 1987. With its 15 model-year production run, the Square Body was one of the most successful models in Chevrolet history. That longevity, combined with its popularity while it was in production, leaves a plentiful selection of restoration candidates scattered across the country.
While the Square Body trucks were some of the best-looking trucks ever designed when they were new, seeing fully restored versions today is a special treat. If you're thinking of buying a nice Square Body truck, bring a pocket full of cash but leave the trailer at home; you'll want to drive it as much as possible.
How much is a Square Body truck worth today?
If you're looking to buy a restored Square Body truck, you can scour listings from private individuals, consult with a truck broker, or head to an auction. You could get lucky and find an all-original Square Body under a tarp in a barn that someone is willing to sell cheap as long as you promise to give it the respect it deserves. Truck brokers, like Feather Foot Garage, and auctioneers, like Mecum, will offer wider selections viewable from the comfort of your home.
While Corvettes and Yenko Camaros top the list of beautiful Chevys sold at auction, Classic.com reports 1,326 Square Body truck sales over the last five years with a total value of $34.5 million. The top sale for that period was a 1983 Chevrolet C10 Custom Pickup sold for $228,250 at Mecum in January 2023, according to Classic.com.
Average sale prices for Square Body trucks are much lower at around $26,000, although Classic's data shows that prices are increasing. Bring a Trailer reports a recent Square Body truck sale in September 2024 brought $34.000. That truck was a 1987 Chevrolet Silverado Fleetside 4X4 with a 5.7-liter V8, red exterior, and matching interior.