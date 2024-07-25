10 Of The Most Beautiful Chevrolet Models Ever Sold At Auction, Ranked By Price

As one of the most revered names in American automotive history, the list of iconic Chevrolet cars is a long one. The brand's back catalog includes a vast array of game-changing models, many of which sold in the millions to buyers across the U.S. and beyond. Its most successful nameplates have large and enthusiastic fanbases, and within those fanbases, the most well-heeled collectors are happy to spend increasingly eye-watering sums of money on the most desirable variants of their cars.

Of course, Chevy's history as a classic muscle car brand and its long, varied racing heritage play a significant role in keeping its best cars as sought-after collectibles, but the brand's designs are also a key part of its appeal. Exactly which cars are its very best looking is a matter of continual debate and is down to personal preference more than anything else, but that hasn't stopped SlashGear from putting together a list of some of the most stunning rare Chevrolets ever to cross an auction block.