10 Of The Most Beautiful Chevrolet Models Ever Sold At Auction, Ranked By Price
As one of the most revered names in American automotive history, the list of iconic Chevrolet cars is a long one. The brand's back catalog includes a vast array of game-changing models, many of which sold in the millions to buyers across the U.S. and beyond. Its most successful nameplates have large and enthusiastic fanbases, and within those fanbases, the most well-heeled collectors are happy to spend increasingly eye-watering sums of money on the most desirable variants of their cars.
Of course, Chevy's history as a classic muscle car brand and its long, varied racing heritage play a significant role in keeping its best cars as sought-after collectibles, but the brand's designs are also a key part of its appeal. Exactly which cars are its very best looking is a matter of continual debate and is down to personal preference more than anything else, but that hasn't stopped SlashGear from putting together a list of some of the most stunning rare Chevrolets ever to cross an auction block.
Chevrolet Bel Air 1957 – $63,840
The '57 Bel Air became an instant classic virtually as soon as it was released, with its jet age styling helping set the blueprint for what many consider to be a golden age of Chevrolet vehicles. It represented the top rung of the Chevrolet ladder, offering a huge range of options across several distinct body styles. Out of all of them, it's the two-door sedan that's widely regarded as the best looking, such as the pictured example that appeared at a Bonhams auction in 2021.
Around 166,000 examples of the '57 Bel Air two-door sedan were sold, with this example sporting a particularly striking yellow exterior and tan interior. Under the hood, the auctioned car packed a 502 ci Chevrolet Performance engine making 461 horsepower, a significant upgrade over the stock Bel Air's top-spec 283 horsepower V8. The car also received some interior tweaks and American Racing wheels for a classic hot rod look. It's a fine example of one of the greatest collectors' Chevys ever made, and it sold for $63,840.
Chevrolet Impala Convertible 1958 – $109,200
Created as a variant of the Bel Air before eventually becoming an iconic nameplate in its own right, the early model Impalas were a showcase of Chevrolet's most upscale options. Few options scream opulence as much as painting a car gold from the factory, with the pictured Impala Convertible being one of very few survivors to retain its original factory-spec Anniversary Gold paint. The color was only offered for the 1958 model year, and was created to commemorate Chevrolet's 50th anniversary as a carmaker.
Appearing at a Bonhams auction in 2023, this lightly restored example reached $109,200 before the hammer went down. It featured Chevy's top-spec 315 horsepower 348 ci V8 engine mated to a Powerglide automatic transmission, with its only aftermarket modifications being new air cleaners and an alternator. The '58 Impala is already a head-turning car, but it's difficult to get more head-turning than this fully-loaded, gold painted example.
Chevrolet Corvette 1960 – $161,800
Restoring a car can be an extremely cash-intensive process, and often costs the car's owner more money than it adds to the value of the car. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the case of the 1960 Corvette that appeared for sale at Bonhams in 2023. It was already one of the most desirable American classics of its era, and one of the best looking Chevys to boot, but its huge restoration file is what makes the car a properly exceptional example.
The car was restored by a European specialist over the course of seven years, at a cost of more than €650,000 (around $735,000 at 2017 exchange rates). At auction, it sold for the equivalent of just $161,800. As well as inspecting and repairing all the original parts, the restoration also included the installation of several modern systems, including power steering, electric windows, and air conditioning.
It was designed with the intention of being used as a daily driver, combining modern comforts with the car's classic styling and 283 ci V8 engine. The finished product is a car that's in even better condition than when it first rolled out of the factory six decades ago, with the meticulous attention to detail turning the car from a straightforward classic into a one-of-a-kind restomod gem.
Chevrolet K5 Blazer Custom 1972 – $247,500
Alongside classic sports cars like the Corvette, SUVs are another segment where restomods are increasingly common. Few of those restomods, however, can claim to have quite the same level of attention to detail as the '72 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Custom that appeared at a Barrett-Jackson auction in 2023. Every part of the SUV was overhauled during a restoration process that took several thousand hours, with modern mechanicals fitted to give the Blazer more of a kick than its retro looks would suggest.
A 525 horsepower LS3 V8 engine sits under the hood, complimented by custom off-road suspension, a bespoke exhaust system, and KMC Machete wheels. Every body panel was individually dipped and then painted Sikkens Silver Blue with white two-tone accents, while numerous aluminum and stainless steel components were used to make sure that the engine bay gleamed as much as the rest of the SUV. The interior was also custom built, with a plaid finish to match the blue paintwork. It's tricky to find a better-looking example of a '72 Blazer, and that was reflected in the car's auction price, with it selling for $247,500.
Peerless GTP Corvette Lola-Chassised IMSA/Group C Racing Coupe 1988 – $300,000
The C4 Corvette seems far from the most obvious candidate to use as the inspiration for a Group C racer, but nonetheless during the late '80s, seven Group C Corvettes were built to compete in IMSA racing. The car was a collaboration between GM and Lola, a renowned British race car manufacturer, and was built on a Lola chassis. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the car shared very little with the roadgoing C4 Corvette, with even its styling being minimally related.
Arguably, that was a good thing in this case, with the Group C car's long, low bodywork and 956 horsepower V8 engine being a world away from the understated looks and power of the roadgoing C4. The Group C car pictured here was the last of the seven to be built, and entered Le Mans once after its IMSA racing career was over. It was then retired and put into storage, appearing again only a handful of times before it was offered at a Bonhams auction in 2019. It sold for $300,000, and would perhaps have sold for even higher had it been in working order. As it was, the seller recommended that the car would need to be recommissioned before it could be run again.
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Fuel Injected Coupe 1963 – $310,000
While restomod cars have plenty of fans, many collectors prize originality above all else. That's especially true when the car in question is particularly rare to begin with, like the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 that appeared at a Bonhams auction in 2017. The '63 Corvette is unique for its split window, and many collectors would be keen to buy one for its design alone. The Sebring Silver finish on the car pictured alongside its overall excellent condition makes this a particularly good-looking example.
However, the reason that car sold at that auction for $310,000 wasn't just down to its looks, even if they played a part. Instead, it was the fact that this example was a top-spec Z06 variant, and not only that, it was a remarkably original one. After a gentle restoration to keep it looking factory fresh for the foreseeable future, the seller of the car got it certified by Bloomington Gold as at least 95% original, which is the highest possible level of originality. The phrase "time capsule" is often thrown about in the car world, but nowhere is that label more deserved than with this particular '63 Z06.
Chevrolet Camaro Yenko COPO 1969 – $330,000
Don Yenko is a legendary name in Chevrolet performance history, but he only personally sold three Camaros for use in racing. One of those three cars was the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko COPO that was offered at a Barrett-Jackson auction in 2024, which fetched $330,000. Of course, the main appeal of the car for collectors is its race-ready upgrades and significant power boost over the regular Camaro, but in a unique twist, the car also features some additional Yenko memorabilia.
The original bill of sale, complete with dealership papers signed and certified by Don Yenko, also came with the car. While his actual signature might have been restricted to the paperwork only, Yenko also left his mark on the design of the car itself, with prominent Yenko badging on the side of the car, as well as additional badging at the rear and an "sYc" (or "Yenko Super Car") logo on the hood. Combined with the car's period-correct racing detailing, that makes the car one of the most visually striking '69 Camaros of all, as well as one of the fastest.
Chevrolet Yenko Camaro RS/SS 1968 – $357,500
While it can't claim to come with paperwork personally signed by Don Yenko, this 1968 Yenko Camaro RS/SS looks just as stunning. It was also just as pricey, selling for $357,000 when it appeared at a Mecum auction in 2023. Only 64 Yenko Camaros were reportedly made for the 1968 model year, with only 11 of those being Camaro RS/SS models. This particular example was used as intended across its early life, being regularly entered at drag racing events before ending up under the ownership of Ohio-based drag racer Arlen Vanke.
Vanke would rebuild the car's engine and transmission, with a later owner commissioning a light restoration of its paint and bodywork a few years before the car appeared for sale. While the car had been thoroughly put through its paces at the strip in its early years, by the time it appeared for auction it had been brought back to near-showroom condition. Its two-tone paintwork, racing heritage, and of course the legendary Yenko badging mean that few other cars will turn as many heads at meets and events.
Chevrolet Corvette Custom Convertible 1958 – $660,000
One of the most expensive Chevrolet restomods to go under the hammer at auction is the 1958 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible pictured above, which was offered for sale at a Barrett-Jackson auction in 2023. It sold for a staggering $660,000, but then this was no ordinary modified Corvette. It sat on a custom chassis and featured a laundry list of modern performance parts, including Wilwood brakes and the suspension from a C7 Corvette.
Inside, the car's bright red leather interior was also custom made, and the cabin featured a number of modern electronics systems including a nine-inch infotainment screen and six-speaker audio system. The factory-fresh LS3 engine under the hood completed the modern upgrades. While some purists would scoff at the idea of driving a classic Corvette with so many contemporary components, it's hard to deny that the car itself is a particularly good looking example of the classic Corvette. Whether that makes it worth the price of more than half a dozen well-specced C8 Corvettes is another question.
Chevrolet Corvette L88 Coupe 1967 – $1,815,000
The Corvette L88 represents the pinnacle of rare Corvette ownership, with several examples of the model setting records when they appeared for auction. The L88 here was not a record breaker but was still an exceptionally pricey car, selling for $1,815,000 at a Mecum auction in 2024. It's also an exceptionally good looking example of the car, being finished in Sunfire Yellow and in highly original condition.
It boasts several certifications regarding its originality, and was sold with a slew of paperwork including the original title for the car. The L88 was introduced for 1967 as a race-spec option for the Corvette, and was said to make as much as 550 horsepower. Only 20 examples were built in 1967, making this car extremely rare even by golden age muscle car standards. The fact that it was subject to a 10-year restoration only compounded its appeal to collectors, who had already pushed L88 values to heights previously unseen for any Chevrolet car.