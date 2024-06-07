A Look At The 5.7L Diesel V8 Engine That Powered The Chevrolet Monte Carlo

The Chevrolet Monte Carlo is a classic, perhaps best known as the car featured in "Training Day," a film starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke — but it had a very rough road in the 1980s. The fourth-gen Monte Carlo gave buyers the pick of a 5.7L V8 diesel engine, better known as the Oldsmobile Diesel. In production from 1978 to 1985, this engine was plagued with problems over its entire lifetime, and it led to a steep decline in diesel engine sales.

It's difficult to explain just how disastrous this engine was, and it seemed like whatever could go wrong did go wrong. Darrel Sand, a former developer of the engine, warned General Motors there were problems before it was released.

”In test after test, we had broken crank shafts, broken blocks, leaking head gaskets and fuel pump problems,” he said in an 1983 interview with the New York Times. ”The diesel couldn't hold up, it was a hastily converted gasoline engine with a fuel pump designed for heavy trucks.”

Instead of fixing the problems, Sand said he was forced into an early retirement. Class-action lawsuits were filed all across the United States over the issues, and the engine was even banned from being sold in California in 1979 and 1980.