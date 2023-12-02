6 Of The Most Underappreciated Chevrolet Muscle Cars

Chevrolet is one of the most enduring brands in the automotive industry. Louis Chevrolet and William Durant founded the company in 1911 and debuted their first vehicle, the Series C Classic Six, two years later at the New York Auto Show. In 1918, Durant engineered a reverse merger with General Motors; a reverse merger is when a private company acquires a public company to shortcut the IPO process. The brand grew quickly in the following years, and by 1929, Chevrolet had overtaken Ford as the nation's best-selling automaker.

Chevrolet's century-plus history includes the production of legendary muscle car models like the Corvette, Camaro, and the Chevelle. While all of those cars have earned their rightful place in muscle car history with their performance and styling, Chevy also designed and built many other powerful and sleek cars in the '60s and '70s that are not quite as beloved or coveted by enthusiasts or collectors.

This means they can often be found at relatively bargain prices or simply languishing forgotten under a tarp in someone's barn or garage. Here is a chance to learn more about some of Chevy's lesser-regarded muscle car models.