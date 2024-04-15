The Best And Worst Years For The Jeep 4.0L Engine

Jeep, as the brand we know today, was first established by Willys Overland after he produced the company's Quad vehicle for the U.S. Army during World War II. In the years since, Jeep has passed into the hands of American Motors and Chrysler, with its 4.0L engine design amongst the most sought-after and reliably bought models.

One of the many attributes that made the 4.0L great was its relentless durability. Regarded as one of the most reliable engines ever built, it will routinely last beyond 200,000 miles with proper maintenance. The engine first appeared in the 1987 XJ Cherokee and remained a staple in the Jeep lineup until 2006, when it was replaced by a new 3.8 liter V6.

Like any piece of machinery with a lifespan of almost two decades, Jeep's 4.0 liter straight six engine had good and bad years, separated primarily by an upgrade to the multi-port fuel injection system and troublesome cylinder heads.