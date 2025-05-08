How Many Cars Does Jay Leno Actually Have In His Collection?

For many TV viewers, Jay Leno is — and always will be — one of the most legit icons of the late-night talk-show circuit. He did, after all, anchor NBC's long-running "The Tonight Show" for a total of 22 years, taking over from none other than Johnny Carson. That legend hosted for 30 years before Leno ascended, leaving behind a successful standup comedy career. However, in the years since he retired, Leno has dedicated himself to a more serious, considerably pricey hobby — collecting vintage automobiles from every era.

Leno has been a vintage-car enthusiast for years, and has assembled an assortment of vehicles that would be the envy of any like-minded classic-car lover. His collection has gotten so big, he houses it in a facility that takes up nearly two city blocks in Burbank, California. While precise numbers are hard to come by, as of late 2024, Leno's collection is reported to include more than 180 cars.

Leno has long taken to featuring his favorites from the collection on the popular "Jay Leno's Garage" YouTube series (where there are things the camera didn't show us). And yes, that series is the only place many will see Leno's collection, as the garage itself is not open to the public.