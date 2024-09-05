7 Cars That Jay Leno Loves And What Makes Them Great

Starting with the oldest, here is a replica of the 1906 Stanley Steamer Vanderbilt Cup Racer. Back at the turn of the 20th century, steam cars had an advantage over gasoline-powered cars. Steam cars did not need to be crank-started and ran quietly (although you had to heat the gasoline or kerosene-fueled boiler to generate steam), while the loud, explosion-powered gas cars of the day scared people. As mass production made gas-engine cars like the Ford Model T more affordable, steam cars faded from the scene.

The original Stanley was one of two built to compete in the 1904-10 Vanderbilt Cup Races, the first major international auto races held in the U.S. The cars were not ready for the 1906 race, but went on to score many victories in other races afterwards (neither one survived). Jay's 1906 Stanley Steamer replica has been upgraded over time as various parts have deteriorated. The original 26-inch boiler was replaced by a 30-inch version, which increases the car's horsepower (a bigger boiler gives more power). The formerly mechanical rear brakes were upgraded to Jaguar hydraulic drum brakes for safety. Electric fuel pumps eliminate the need to use the hand-powered pump to maintain fuel pressure.

How fast can it go? Another similar but more streamlined Stanley set a steam-powered speed record of 127.659 mph in 1906. This record stood for more than 100 years, until it was broken in 2009 by only 20 mph. The Stanley achieved greatness for its amazing performance then and for holding that title for over a century.