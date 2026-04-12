5 Vital Questions To Ask Yourself Before You Buy A Classic Car

Classic car ownership is a passion of extremes. It can be rewarding, but it can also be very expensive and frustrating when things go wrong. It's also a particularly specialized subculture today, with many classic cars sharing very little in common with modern vehicles other than the very basics. It's both a daunting and enticing venture, and, in my experience, there's no better way to turn heads and bring smiles to adults and children alike than passing by in a well-maintained classic car. But that's just what you see when a classic car drives down the road. It goes without saying that there's more to owning such a car.

I'm one of those people who's rather obsessed with her classic cars. In fact, I've never owned a single vehicle newer than 25 years in my life. Even my most recent acquisition, a 2000 R34 Nissan Skyline that I imported myself, is really quite a simple car. Under the hood, you'll find a cable-operated throttle. Inside, you'll find a five-speed manual transmission. You have to move the seats with hand wheels. I don't even have an aux port, much less factory satellite navigation.

In short, there are many caveats to owning classic cars. It's unquestionably a wonderful time, especially if you have the skills to maintain them yourself. However, let's say you don't have those skills, but have found an interesting old car or inherited a hand-me-down. Before you commit to taking care of it (and believe me, you'll be committing an awful lot of money by doing so), you need to ask yourself these questions.