I Imported My Dream JDM Car, Here's Everything I Wish Someone Told Me About The Process

I grew up in the 1990s, during the heyday of Japanese imports. We were spoiled for choice in this era, whether we're talking classic 1990s JDM legends such as the Toyota Supra, Mazda RX-7, and Nissan Silvia or underrated gems like the Nissan Cedric, Subaru Legacy, and Mitsubishi Legnum. One of the most famous of these vehicles was the iconic Nissan Skyline R34, a car never sold in North America, but nevertheless permanently enshrined in American automotive culture.

Long story short, I grew up wanting one of these cars since I first set eyes on them in racing video games and later movies like "2 Fast 2 Furious," and promised myself that I would purchase one when I had the means. That dream finally came true on November 2, 2025, but realizing that dream involved a lot more work (and headaches) than I expected, with a myriad of paperwork, anxiety, and a lack of resources available to show me the way — apart from 8-plus-year-old Reddit posts. As a woman who likes to keep things simple, I want to change that, so I will provide a detailed synopsis of what I struggled with so that you don't have to deal with the stress when you import your dream JDM car.

There are several pitfalls common to any used car, especially one that's 25-plus years old like my Skyline, but there are also import-specific idiosyncrasies and confusing documents. You'll get a ton of paperwork and not know what anything means, how to submit it all, and so on. I'll go through everything that stumped me, step by step, to hopefully make your process as painless as possible.