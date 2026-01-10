5 Of The Coolest JDM Cars You'll Be Able To Import From Japan In 2026

While most people might spend New Year's Eve spraying champagne on themselves, setting off fireworks, or kissing their loved ones, there's one thing many car enthusiasts may be doing instead. In the United States, cars not originally sold to U.S. markets are not allowed to be bought or imported until 25 years after the car's original production date. While a lot of the world's automotive creations are sold directly to the States, Americans still miss out on tons of cool cars that the rest of the world enjoys. However, the 25 year import rule means that every new year, a new crop of previously unavailable cars enters the buying circles for American auto enthusiasts.

The rule extends to cars across the globe, but the Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) may be the biggest goldmine for unique cars. JDM cars are so popular that they've become their own group, like Italian supercars or German sports sedans. The "Fast and Furious" franchise helped popularize these machines, making cars like the Toyota Supra and the Nissan Skyline icons of not just Japanese car culture, but global car culture. The desire for JDM cars gets stronger every new year, and in 2026, there are some very interesting additions. Here are five of the coolest JDM cars you'll be able to import in 2026.