All You Need To Know About The 25-Year Import Rule

Many people don't know this, but if you want to import a car, you may have to wait over two decades before you can legally own and drive it on American soil. That's because of something called the 25-year Import Rule, a regulation that limits the importation of foreign vehicles that don't meet specific US safety and emissions standards.

That's why car enthusiasts have to wait years to legally own and drive iconic models like the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34), Suzuki Cappuccino, and Renault Clio V6 Sport—all of which are exclusively manufactured outside the U.S.

For car enthusiasts, this limitation can be quite frustrating. After all, it makes you wait decades to experience a unique car model just because it wasn't manufactured in the U.S. What's the rationale behind this law? Here are all the details of how it came about, why it exists, and if there are any ways around it.