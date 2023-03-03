10 Japanese Cars That Aren't Worth The Import Fees

Japanese cars are renowned for their affordability, durability, and reliability. While the island nation accounts for just 1.6 percent of the world's population, it is home to such auto manufacturing giants as Honda, Suzuki, Mazda, Mitsubishi, and Subaru, plus Nissan and Toyota with their luxury divisions Infiniti and Lexus. Their cars sell around the globe, and thanks to ingenuity, technological prowess, and access to raw materials, the Japanese auto industry continues to dominate.

One of the significant reasons that foreign consumers love Japanese cars is their value for money. With its high production rate and factories running around the clock, Japan makes far more cars than are required locally and has a thriving export market, with readily-available spare parts and service centers in every car-buying nation. Sometimes it doesn't make sense not to buy Japanese cars due to their low maintenance fees, competitive fuel economy, and the fact that they are less likely to leave you stranded on the side of a highway.

Despite this reputation for quality and reliability, Japan does not have a perfect record when it comes to car production. A utilitarian approach to car design can leave some of Japan's vehicles somewhat aesthetically challenged. They often lack when it comes to interior space, and some go against the grain and pose reliability and safety concerns further down the road. Here we look at the worst Japanese cars in recent years and why these models are not worth the additional price of shipping them to your doorstep.